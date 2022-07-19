UAB baseball player benefits from emergency care after eye injury

“The coaches, players and the environment just felt like the right fit for me,” Harris said.

In fall 2020, he was struck in the eye by a fast-moving baseball. He came to UAB Eye Care, the clinical arm of the UAB School of Optometry, with his eye swollen shut and about the same size as the baseball that hit him.

“With any injury, there’s always some worry going on,” Harris said. “But for me, the thoughts right after that injury were just, ‘I hope this isn’t anything serious or anything that keeps me out for long.’”

Harris was able to receive immediate care through BlazerVision, a program created by Dr. Kathy Weise, director of the Pediatric Optometry Service at UAB Eye Care.

BlazerVision is a partnership among UAB Athletics, the UAB School of Optometry and the UAB Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences that provides each student-athlete with comprehensive eye care, acute game-time care and state-of-the-art concussion baseline testing.

Through BlazerVision, Harris received swift attention at UAB Eye Care, where his condition dramatically improved under Weise’s care.

“With Leo’s injury, we were afraid we would find a detached retina, which could lead to blindness,” Weise said. “However, we found that what he had was a bruised retina, which we see with some regularity after a hit to the eye. Thankfully, the bruise to the retina was benign and healed much like any other bruise.”

