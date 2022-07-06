What to know about The World Games 2022 Which Began Thursday

twg.2022

What are the dates for 2022?

Thursday, July 7 through 17.

What is The World Games?

The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Over the span of 11 days, more than 30 different sports holding over 3,600 athletes will be played in different venues spread across the city of Birmingham. The World Games generates worldwide exposure for participating sports and provides a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold.

When do the gates open?

Gates will open 30 minutes before the start of the competition or the start of the session time. What food or beverages are permitted to be brought into the competition areas.

–Unopened water bottles will be permitted. Infant food and formula will be permitted, as long as it is in a clear bag. Any dietary restrictions will be allowed a small quantity of food in a clear plastic bag.

Are bags permitted at The Games?

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12″ by x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Additionally, fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, that is subject to search.

What happens if I show up to the stadium with an unapproved bag?

Guests carrying unapproved bags will be asked to return them to their vehicles. Empty, non-approved bags will still not be allowed into the stadium and must be returned to the guest’s vehicle.

What is not allowed at the Games?

–Umbrellas

–Sealed packages of any kind

–Briefcases

–Backpacks

–Aerosol Cans (including suntan lotion)

–Commercial photographic or video cameras or recording devices

–Tripods or Monopods for cameras

–Hard coolers, or similar containers

–Glass bottles or cans

–Noise making devices

–Computers/Laptops/iPads/Kindles

–Food (except for medical dietary or infant purposes)

–Beverages (excluding 20 oz. or smaller sealed plastic water bottles)

–Weapons (regardless of permit)

–Pets (unless a service animal)

What concessions are available?

Concessions will be available at every venue. Specific menu items will be determined on a venue by venue basis.

Can I leave the venue and re-enter?

No, each ticket allows one single entry to a venue.

Do you have ADA or handicapped seating?

Each venue will have ADA and handicap seating. For General Admission events, a section will be reserved for handicap seating. At reserved seat venues, there are specific assigned seats or areas for handicap seating.

Website

twg2022.com

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

