Lawson State’s Top Ranked Nursing Program Continues to Excel

For nursing students at Lawson State Community College (LSCC), building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Nursing students in this article share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing.

Let’s face it—not everyone is cut out to be a nurse. But thanks to those who are, lives are saved, babies are born and life-changing bonds are made between the nurses and patients.

As we all know, there’s a long journey that requires hard work even before becoming a nurse. Hello nursing school! LSCC’s prestigious nursing program boasts incredible students and alumni. We sat down and talked with a few of them about choosing to be a nurse and why LSCC was the best choice to do so.

Tiesha Finley, registered nursing student

Finley has always been interested in the medical field and even worked in it for a while before deciding to study nursing. She found such motivation and inspiration in the nurses she worked with, she knew she wanted to take a leap of faith and become one herself.

“The most rewarding part is looking back, seeing where I came from, and where I am now,” said Finley. “It’s amazing to learn and experience becoming a nurse. It give me a sense of pride to be on this journey. You have to change the way you think in a critical way. You have to be kind and compassionate even in the tough times.”

Autumn Cox, licensed practical nursing student

For many students, there may not be a specific moment or role model that led them to nursing. Many students have a more gradual realization that nursing is the perfect fit. For some students, like Cox, nursing was the dream career from the get-go.

“I chose a career in nursing as I was inspired when my younger siblings who are twins were born. They are fraternal twins and one had to stay in the NICU for a month or so,” said Cox. “During that time, I watched nurses help my family and of course my siblings. I liked the idea of being in medical field and being able to help others. I also would say I am very personable, so I like building relationships with others.”

Brantley Hale, registered nursing student

All jobs and fields of study have their challenges, but the stresses that nurses face are unique. As essential healthcare workers, nurses are responsible for the health and lives of their patients. Talk about responsibility! But for nursing student Hale, the challenges are well worth the rewards.

“It’s no secret that nursing students sacrifice quality time with loved ones, events, milestones—basically our personal life, to study for the next big exam,” said Hale. “So the most rewarding part of studying nursing for me is receiving a passing grade. It reassures me that all of those sacrifices aren’t in vain, and that I’m heading down the right path.”

Why LSCC?

LSCC is well known for its nursing program. So, it comes as no surprise that the school is so many students’ first choice when it comes time to decide where they will earn their degree.

“I chose Lawson State because I heard so many acquaintances describe it as a positive experience,” Cox said. “I also knew that Lawson was rankled #1 for their practical nursing program in the state of Alabama, so I wanted to be a part of the best program to ensure I would be a successful nurse.”

For Hale, fourth semester nursing student, there was a list of reasons LSCC was the best choice, including: a reasonable tuition rate; smaller classroom sizes; more personable learning and the prestigious reputation that Lawson State’s nursing program currently holds.

Challenging + Rewarding

As with earning any degree, balancing work, school and social life can be exhausting. LSCC’s professors help students maintain that balance.

“The most challenging part of being a student at Lawson for me was balancing my work and school life,” said Cox. “The coursework was heavy and learning to balance was an adjustment for me. But with the help of my professors, I was able to stay afloat. For that, I am very thankful.”

With LSCC’s amazing nursing program, students leave the school confident in their ability to show off what they’ve learned and change lives. Through practical, hands-on training as well as the life skills they’ve learned at Lawson, grads are ready to take on the world when they leave.

“Lawson State has prepared me for post college simply by the hands-on learning,” Hale said. “My nursing instructors play a huge part in my post-college prep as well. They encourage questions and admire curiosity. Not only do they share their knowledge, but also their wisdom they’ve accumulated throughout their careers, so that we can take heed and carry them out throughout our career.”

