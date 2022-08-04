Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Listing of Birmingham’s $13M in Capital Project Funds

Listing of Birmingham's $13M in Capital Project Funds

Birmingham Times
The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved more than $13 million in capital project funding at locations both new (City Walk) and old (Rickwood Field).

The allocations included $1,250,000 of funding for the new City Walk development, despite that property being state-owned. “The state did want the city to participate at a certain level,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The council also approved $375,000 for historic Rickwood Field.

Here is a breakdown of the capital funding by the council:

  • 41st Street streetscape and drainage: $1,500,000
  • Third Avenue West streetscape: $1,292,532
  • City Walk: $1,250,000
  • Green Springs Highway streetscape phase II: $1,200,000
  • Pine Knoll Vista drainage: $815,000
  • Forest Park Avondale Business District streetscape: $750,000
  • Carver Avenue SW: $675,000
  • Hooper City Phase V drainage improvement: $598,615
  • Tuggle Elementary School access improvements: $583,337
  • Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd streetscape: $500,000
  • Second Avenue South streetscape: $500,000
  • Interstate Greenway Project: $500,000
  • Hawkins Golf Course repairs: $500,000
  • Hanover Circle repaving: $475,000
  • Vulcan Park improvements: $400,000
  • 19th Street Ensley improvements: $400,000
  • Rickwood Field improvement: $375,000
  • City Park (Mountaindale Road Park): $168,503
  • Museum of Art elevator repair: $150,000
  • Cahaba Road roundabout: $150,000
  • Eastlake Park (Fitness Court): $109,413
  • Germania Park improvements: $96,477
  • Henry Crumpton Recreation Center improvements: $37,561
  • Fire Facilities improvements: $20,278

