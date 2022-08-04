Listing of Birmingham’s $13M in Capital Project Funds

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved more than $13 million in capital project funding at locations both new (City Walk) and old (Rickwood Field).

The allocations included $1,250,000 of funding for the new City Walk development, despite that property being state-owned. “The state did want the city to participate at a certain level,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The council also approved $375,000 for historic Rickwood Field.

Here is a breakdown of the capital funding by the council:

41st Street streetscape and drainage: $1,500,000

Third Avenue West streetscape: $1,292,532

City Walk: $1,250,000

Green Springs Highway streetscape phase II: $1,200,000

Pine Knoll Vista drainage: $815,000

Forest Park Avondale Business District streetscape: $750,000

Carver Avenue SW: $675,000

Hooper City Phase V drainage improvement: $598,615

Tuggle Elementary School access improvements: $583,337

Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd streetscape: $500,000

Second Avenue South streetscape: $500,000

Interstate Greenway Project: $500,000

Hawkins Golf Course repairs: $500,000

Hanover Circle repaving: $475,000

Vulcan Park improvements: $400,000

19th Street Ensley improvements: $400,000

Rickwood Field improvement: $375,000

City Park (Mountaindale Road Park): $168,503

Museum of Art elevator repair: $150,000

Cahaba Road roundabout: $150,000

Eastlake Park (Fitness Court): $109,413

Germania Park improvements: $96,477

Henry Crumpton Recreation Center improvements: $37,561

Fire Facilities improvements: $20,278

