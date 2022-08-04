Listing of Birmingham’s $13M in Capital Project Funds

The Birmingham Times
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved more than $13 million in capital project funding at locations both new (City Walk) and old (Rickwood Field).
The allocations included $1,250,000 of funding for the new City Walk development, despite that property being state-owned. “The state did want the city to participate at a certain level,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The council also approved $375,000 for historic Rickwood Field.
Here is a breakdown of the capital funding by the council:
- 41st Street streetscape and drainage: $1,500,000
- Third Avenue West streetscape: $1,292,532
- City Walk: $1,250,000
- Green Springs Highway streetscape phase II: $1,200,000
- Pine Knoll Vista drainage: $815,000
- Forest Park Avondale Business District streetscape: $750,000
- Carver Avenue SW: $675,000
- Hooper City Phase V drainage improvement: $598,615
- Tuggle Elementary School access improvements: $583,337
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd streetscape: $500,000
- Second Avenue South streetscape: $500,000
- Interstate Greenway Project: $500,000
- Hawkins Golf Course repairs: $500,000
- Hanover Circle repaving: $475,000
- Vulcan Park improvements: $400,000
- 19th Street Ensley improvements: $400,000
- Rickwood Field improvement: $375,000
- City Park (Mountaindale Road Park): $168,503
- Museum of Art elevator repair: $150,000
- Cahaba Road roundabout: $150,000
- Eastlake Park (Fitness Court): $109,413
- Germania Park improvements: $96,477
- Henry Crumpton Recreation Center improvements: $37,561
- Fire Facilities improvements: $20,278