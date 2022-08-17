Meet the Woodlawn Resident Opening Her Co-Working and Event Space on Sat.

phillipsmediaagency

Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20.

The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.

POLARIS will bring together entrepreneurs, dynamic companies and creators. The co-working space will accommodate business owners to work, meet, host workshops and conferences and will feature a media room for content creation and podcast recording.

In addition to a pop-up space for local business owners to test their retail concepts, POLARIS will be a one-stop location for those who dare to dream big and for those who want to feel a sense of community.

“What if we made not only our city a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship but our communities as well,” said Levels-Moore, who is also the founder of ASL Creative Firm, a program and project management company. “I believe that with more inviting workspaces and culturally competent education, communities could see more small business owners launch and scale. I’m excited and motivated to help small businesses reach new levels and pour back into this community.”

POLARIS will serve as a business launch pad where members will have access to business and technical assistance coaching, podcast and media for audio and video production and conference rooms.

Services that will be available for members event management, business development, and event decor. It will also be an experiential pop up and event space where members can host launch parties, fashion shows, private dining experiences and more. Its first tenant in the pop up shop will be candle company, Village Apothecary.

“We’re so excited to be the first member of POLARIS,” says Jordan Maxey, founder of Village Apothecary. “Alycia has trusted and welcomed us in this space, and we’re excited to see what the future will bring for Woodlawn.”

To register to attend the grand opening or to learn more about POLARIS, please visit www.polarisbhm.com. POLARIS can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @polarisbirmingham.

