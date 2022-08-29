PHOTOS – The Taste of 4th Ave. Jazz Fest in downtown Birmingham

Photos by Mykeon Smith

Hundreds were in downtown Birmingham on Saturday as The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival returned to the Historic 4th Avenue Business District. It had been two years since the jazz festival took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees were thrilled for a day of food, fun, and music which included performances by Dr. Chelsey Green, a Billboard charting artist who was born into a family of jazz and funk musicians; The Official Clutch; Vann Burchfield; Lillian Aleece; Deirdre Gaddis and Logan The Entertainer.

