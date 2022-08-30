Birmingham Squadron of NBA’s G-League to Hold Tryouts on Sept. 17

BY Patience Itson

The Birmingham Squadron is gearing up for their second season, which means it’s time to bring your A-game to the court and try out for the team on Saturday, September 17. Think you have what it takes? Here’s what you should know about the Squadron and how to register for tryouts.

–You’ll have the chance to showcase your talents in front of Squadron coaches and front office staff.

–You’ll have the opportunity to make the Squadron roster, get high-level playing time + participate in the team’s fall training camp

–You’ll become a part of Birmingham’s growing sports scene + play ball at venues across the country

Here are some general guidelines:

–Participants must be at least 18 years old.

–Participants must meet the NBA G-League eligibility requirements.

–Participants must pay the required $260 nonrefundable registration fee (includes cost of try-out jersey).

–To register, you must complete these 3 forms: Registration, Release & Eligibility + Medical Consent & Authorization.

–The registration deadline is Friday, September 16 at 5 p.m. Register now. Only the first 100 participants to provide registration payment will be invited to try out.

On Dec. 5, 2021, the Birmingham Squadron played before a crowd of nearly 5,000 basket fans (4,872 to be exact) in their inaugural game at the newly-renovated Legacy Arena. After an impressive first season, Birmingham’s first NBA G-League team is back again this November for their second season.

