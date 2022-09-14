Birmingham City Schools Establish $15 an Hour Minimum Pay in New Budget

bhamcityschools.org

The Birmingham Board of Education approved its budget for Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday, including pay increases for all employees and an established $15 minimum hourly pay rate. The $506,988,421 budget also includes additional pre-kindergarten classes, six new school psychologists and adjustments in the teacher salary schedule to make pay more competitive with surrounding school districts.

“Passage of this budget means that no employee in Birmingham City School will make less than $15 an hour,” said Superintendent Mark Sullivan, Ed.D. “We value the contributions of all employees, and we recognize their desire for compensation that helps them take care of their needs while reaching personal goals.”

All employees will receive the state’s 4 percent increase, and many teachers will have an increase in salary because of the district’s more aggressive pay schedule. “Birmingham City Schools is a great place to work, and we are fortunate to have a solid team of employees focused on student success,” Sullivan said. “We want to retain our current employees and attract others who are committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in our community.”

The budget will be submitted to the State Department of Education this week, and changes will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Also Tuesday, the Board of Education shared the results of the 2022 evaluation for Sullivan, who has led the district now for two years. Sullivan received a favorable evaluation, following a year where a majority of scholars in the district experienced academic growth.

