HBCU Football Preview: Tuskegee-Morehouse Rivalry in Birmingham on Sat.

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

In the midst of the three-game winning streak, Tuskegee University is playing some of its best football of the season right now. The Golden Tigers hope to continue its winning ways against Morehouse on Saturday night, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in the 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic. The game will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Tuskegee (2-0, 3-2) is coming off a thrilling 45-43 double overtime win over Clark Atlanta. The Golden Tigers’ high-scoring offense features senior running back Taurean Taylor, who rushed for a career-high 218 yards last week and Donte Edwards, the team’s leading rusher, who has 79 carries for 322 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s also averaging 4.1 yards a carry.

Quarterback Malik Davis has done a nice job of directing the Tuskegee University offense. Davis has completed 21-of-36 passes for 344 yards and three TDs this season. The Golden Tigers’ top receivers are Jordan Ogletree and Corey Petty. Ogletree has 14 receptions for 215 yards and three TDs. Petty has 12 catches for 175 yards and two TDs.

Tuskegee University head coach Reginald Ruffin has his team playing at a high level. Even though Morehouse (0-2, 0-5) has struggled this is a rivalry game and this long time HBCU classic should create a lot of excitement.

In other Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action, Miles College (1-0, 1-3) will visit Benedict College (3-0, 5-0) on Saturday. Oct. 8. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Golden Bears will be playing arguably the best team in the SIAC. This will be quite a challenge for the Golden Bears.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (1-1, 3-2) will host Jackson State (2-0, 4-0) on Saturday, Oct. 8. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Jackson State is one of the best FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) teams in the nation. Head Coach Deion Sanders has built a powerhouse led by his son, Shedeur Sanders, the Tigers’ quarterback, who has thrown for 1,394 yards and 14 TDs.

Jackson State’s high-powered offense will be a major test for Alabama State’s defense. The ASU has two solid cornerbacks with Keenan Isaac and Irshaad Davis.

Alabama A&M (1-1, 1-4) will entertain Grambling State (0-2, 1-4) on Saturday. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Bulldogs junior quarterback Xavier Lankford continues his steady play under center. He completed 16-of-25 passes for 204 yards and three TDs and one interception in Alabama A&M’s 35-27 win over Bethune-Cookman last week. He should be a player to watch in this matchup.

SWAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 8

Florida A&M at South Carolina State 1 p.m. Orangeburg, S.C.

Grambling State at Alabama A&M 1 p.m. Huntsville, AL

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2 p.m. Pine Bluff, Ark.

Jackson State at Alabama State 2 p.m. Montgomery, AL

Southern at Prairie View A&M 4 p.m. Prairie View, TX

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee State 5 p.m. Nashville, TN

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State 6 p.m. Itta Bena, Miss.

SIAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 8

Kentucky State at Lane College 2 p.m. Jackson, TN

Fort Valley State at Central State 1 p.m. Wilberforce, OH

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Savannah State 3 p.m. Savannah, GA

Miles College at Benedict College 3 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Clark Atlanta at Allen University 6 p.m. Blythewood, S.C.

Albany State at Edward Waters 6 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Morehouse at Tuskegee University 7 p.m. Birmingham, AL

Game of the Week: Morehouse at Tuskegee University 7 p.m. Birmingham, AL

SWAC Standings

SWAC East Conference Overall

Jackson State 2-0 4-0

Florida A&M 2-1 3-2

Alabama State 1-1 3-2

Bethune-Cookman 1-1 1-3

Alabama A&M 1-1 1-4

Mississippi Valley State 0-2 0-5

SWAC West Conference Overall

Prairie View A&M 3-0 3-2

Alcorn State 1-0 2-2

Southern 1-1 2-2

Texas Southern 1-2 1-4

Arkansas-Pine Bluf 0-2 2-3

Grambling State 0-2 1-4

SIAC Standings

SIAC East Conference Overall

Benedict College 3-0 5-0

Savannah State 2-2 2-3

Albany State 1-0 3-1

Fort Valley State 1-1 4-1

Edward Waters 1-2 1-4

Clark Atlanta 0-3 1-4

Allen University 0-3 0-4

Morehouse 0-2 0-5

SIAC West Conference Overall

Tuskegee University 2-0 3-2

Lane College 2-0 3-2

Miles College 1-0 1-3

Kentucky State 1-1 1-4

Central State 1-1 2-3

