HBCU Weekend Football: A&M Faces Ark. Pine Bluff in Rare Sun. Game

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Alabama A&M is beginning to make an impact in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The Bulldogs have won their last two games and will try to keep the winning streak going on Sunday, Oct. 16 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Slated to be played at the Dome at the Center of America in St. Louis, Missouri, the game has been moved from that site, as announced by UAPB officials this week.

Set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, the game will be played at the Golden Lions’ Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Last week, the Bulldogs received a big lift from running back Donovan Eaglin in A&M’s 37-31 double overtime win over Grambling State where he had 21 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks ago, Eaglin had 27 rushing attempts for 190 yards and two TDs in a 35-27 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Eaglin will be a player to watch again this week against the Golden Lions (0-3, 2-4). This is a big game for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-4) heading into a bye week prior to facing their longtime rival Alabama State in the 81st annual Magic City Classic on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Speaking of Alabama State (1-2, 3-3), the Hornets will entertain Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Oct. 15. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ASU will look to get back on the winning track following a tough loss to Jackson State. The Delta Devils (0-3, 0-6) have really struggled this season. Defensively, the Hornets have received great play from linebacker Colton Adams and defensive back Irshaad Davis. Adams leads the team in tackles with 59. Davis has 36 tackles overall.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Tuskegee University (3-0, 4-2) will play Central State (1-2, 2-4) on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Golden Tigers have won their last four games, three in the SIAC. Tuskegee hopes to continue its winning ways against Central State. The Golden Tigers are in first place in the SIAC West Division.

In other conference action, Miles College (1-2, 1-5) will host Lane College (2-1, 3-3) on Saturday The kickoff will be at 4 p.m. The Golden Bears are looking to halt Lane’s two-game winning streak.

SWAC Saturday, Oct. 15

Florida A&M at Grambling State 1:05 p.m. Grambling, La.

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State 2 p.m. Montgomery, AL

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman 3:30 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Alcorn State at Southern 6 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3 p.m. St. Louis, Mo

SIAC Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Morehouse at Fort Valley State 2 p.m. Fort Valley, Ga.

Lane College at Miles College 4 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Central State at Tuskegee University 5 p.m. Montgomery, AL

Edward Waters at North Carolina A&T 1 p.m. Greensboro, N.C.

Allen University at Kentucky State 2 p.m. Frankfort, KY

Savannah State at Clark Atlanta 2 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Benedict College at Albany State 2 p.m. Albany, Ga.

SWAC Standings

SWAC East Conference Overall

Jackson State 3-0 5-0

Florida A&M 2-1 4-2

Alabama A&M 2-1 2-4

Bethune-Cookman 1-1 1-4

Alabama State 1-2 3-3

Mississippi Valley State 0-3 0-6

SWAC West Conference Overall

Alcorn State 2-0 3-2

Prairie View A&M 3-1 3-3

Southern 2-1 3-2

Texas Southern 2-2 2-4

Arkansas-Pine Bluf 0-3 2-4

Grambling State 0-3 1-5

SIAC Standings

SIAC East Conference Overall

Benedict College 4-0 6-0

Albany State 3-0 5-1

Fort Valley State 2-1 5-1

Savannah State 2-2 3-3

Clark Atlanta 1-3 2-4

Edward Waters 1-3 1-5

Allen University 0-4 0-5

Morehouse 0-3 0-6

SIAC West Conference Overall

Tuskegee University 3-0 4-2

Kentucky State 2-1 2-4

Lane College 2-1 3-3

Miles College 1-2 1-5

Central State 1-2 2-4

