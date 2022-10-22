HBCU Weekend Preview: Tuskegee Looks to Extend 5-game Winning Streak

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Tuskegee University, one of the hottest teams in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), will visit Lane College on Saturday, Oct. 22 with its five-game winning streak. The Golden Tigers (4-0, 5-2) and the Dragons (3-1, 4-3) will face each other in the Bluff City Classic at Whitehaven Stadium in Memphis, TN. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Tuskegee University has been playing some great football and sit atop the SIAC West. The Golden Tigers are coming off a big 49-34 victory over Central State last week and again had their running attack front and center.

Tuskegee University running back Taurean Taylor had a huge day in the win over Central State with 21 carries for 232 yards that included a 93-yard scamper for a touchdown to help the Golden Tigers get the victory. Taylor scored four TDs with 11 yards a carry and named HBCU BOXTOROW National Player of the Week.

Taylor also picked up SIAC Offensive Player of the Week. This season he has 81 carries for 662 yards and six TDs, averaging 8.2 yards a carry. He will be a player to watch in this matchup.

In other SIAC action, Miles College (1-3, 1-6) will host Kentucky State (3-1, 3-4) on Saturday, Oct. 22. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

The Golden Bears are looking end a three-game losing streak. On offense, Miles College will rely on the passing game with quarterback Jacob Millhouse and wide receiver Jaih Andrews to move the ball through the air.

Defensively, the Golden Bears have been solid up front. Miles College has key players with defensive ends Roc Dowdell and Quinci Nelms and defensive tackle Kaleb Cline to help them stop the run and to get some pressure on the quarterback.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference both Alabama Agriculture and Mechanical University and Alabama State University have byes ahead of the 81st Annual Magic City Classic on Oct. 29 at Legion Field in Birmingham.

SIAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 22

Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta 4 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Kentucky State at Miles College 2 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Bluefield State at Allen University 1 p.m. Blythewood, S.C.

Edward Waters at Central State 2 p.m. Wilberforce, OH

Tuskegee University at Lane College 2 p.m. Memphis, TN

Benedict College at Morehouse 3 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Albany State at Savannah State 5 p.m. Savannah, Ga.

SWAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 22

Texas Southern at Alcorn State 2 p.m. Lorman, Miss.

Campbell at Jackson State 2 p.m. Jackson, Miss.

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State 3 p.m. Itta Bena, Miss.

Prairie View A&M at Lamar 4 p.m. Beaumont, TX

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Southern 4 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

Game of the Week: Tuskegee University at Lane College 2 p.m. Memphis, TN

SIAC Standings

SIAC East Conference Overall

Benedict College 5-0 7-0

Fort Valley State 3-1 6-1

Albany State 3-1 5-2

Clark Atlanta 2-3 3-4

Savannah State 2-3 3-4

Edward Waters 1-3 1-6

Allen University 0-5 0-6

Morehouse 0-4 0-7

SIAC West Conference Overall

Tuskegee University 4-0 5-2

Kentucky State 3-1 3-4

Lane College 3-1 4-3

Miles College 1-3 1-6

Central State 1-3 2-5

SWAC Standings

SWAC East Conference Overall

Jackson State 4-0 6-0

Florida A&M 3-1 5-2

Alabama A&M 3-1 3-4

Alabama State 2-2 4-3

Bethune-Cookman 1-2 1-5

Mississippi Valley State 0-4 0-7

SWAC West Conference Overall

Southern 3-1 4-2

Prairie View A&M 3-1 3-3

Alcorn State 2-1 3-3

Texas Southern 2-2 2-4

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-4 2-5

Grambling State 0-4 1-6

