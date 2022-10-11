Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

By Shannon Thomason

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.

The Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition is one of UAB’s longest-standing Homecoming traditions. Started in 1981, it is presented by the UAB National Alumni Society. Applicants for the competition must demonstrate a record of leadership and active participation in extracurricular activities. The 10 finalists were selected through an interview process, and the winners were chosen through an additional round of interviews and a student vote, held during Homecoming Week.

Each winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship and serve as an ambassador of UAB and on the Student Alumni Society Leadership Council in the coming year. The first alternates receive $1,000 scholarships.

Adams is a junior majoring in political science in the College of Arts and Sciences. He is a UAB Trailblazer and a member of the USGA and in the UAB Honors College Personalized Path. He is a volunteer for YMCA Youth in Government and works for the nonprofit Alabama Forward.

Bah, a sophomore, is majoring in psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is in the UAB Honors College’s Personalized Path and is a UAB TrailBlazer and a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She is Programming chair on the executive board for the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness program, volunteers at The Lovelady Center and Meals on Wheels Kitchen and is involved in research focused on chronic knee pain.

