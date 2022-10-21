Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham

birminghamal.gov

Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several events set for this week, kicking it off on Oct. 21 and 22.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

–There will be a free BBQ and Blues Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Legion Field from 12 to 4 p.m. The Manhattans and others will perform.

–Check out Silk, the Connection Band and Dominque Posey during a free concert at Patton Park on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

–Check out retail and food vendors during the Classic Street Market, hosted by President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman, on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 600 Sixth Ave. South.

–A Classic Ole School Day Party will be held at Boutwell Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission will be charged.

–American Idol winner Ruben Studdard will join the Cigar Men of Distinction in hosting a day party on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Lit on 8th from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be a DJ and Souled Out Groove will perform. Admission charged. To buy tickets, go here.

–The Birmingham City Schools Magic City Marching Band Festival, featuring bands from all seven high schools, will take place Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at Carver High School. The system’s newly-started middle school drumline will also perform. .Tickets are $5 and must be bought in advance. Alabama A&M U will be exhibition band that will perform at the end of the event. Awards will be given, based on performance. To buy tickets, go here.

–SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar will host the Magic City Classic Prelude, featuring DJ Dirty Vegas, on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. to midnight. SOCU is located at 1821 Second Ave. North in the Pizitz Building.$20 admission. Limited menu available.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

–The Magic City Classic Mixer will be held on Monday, Oct. 24 at the UAB Hilton, 808 20th St. South from 6 to 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

–Fellowship and reconnect with MCC alumni during the HBCU Unity Happy Hour on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m.

–Master P and Project Pat will appear at a Stop the Violence event on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at City Walk amphitheater in downtown Birmingham. Gates open at 5 p.m. Presented by KISS FM, this event is free.

–The Birmingham Public Library will host Classic Cocktails, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the downtown library.

The event will feature a tasting of locally distilled spirits, tailgate fare, music from DJ Chris Coleman of V94.9 FM, and a 360 photo booth. Cigars & More will provide an outside cigar bar, and Roxxy on the Rocks will serve beer, wine, and cocktails. Merchandise from the two rival HBCUs will also be available for purchase.

A portion of the proceeds from Classic Cocktails will be awarded to the Birmingham Education Foundation to fund student scholarships for students in the Birmingham City School system. Remaining proceeds will help the Birmingham Public Library continue to provide the community with the highest-quality experience of lifelong learning and cultural enrichment.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.

–Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Terri Sewell, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and First Lady Deidre Green will participate in the Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable’s “Women’s Empowerment Luncheon’’ on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1401 First Ave. South. This event is a free event.

–DJ Bad Boy Butch, the Lamont Landers Band and Bobby Rush will perform at the Regions Field Ballroom, 1401 First Ave. South on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Hosted by Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and Birmingham City Councilor LaTonya Tate. Free valet parking.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

–High school choirs with Birmingham City Schools will be the opening act for the 11th Annual Battle of the Choirs, featuring Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University choirs. The concert will take place at Sardis Baptist Church, 1615 Fourth Court West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event will start at 6 p.m.

–There are no more tickets available for the Green Carpet Affair set for Oct. 26. You must have a ticket to enter. No exceptions.

–Actress and entrepreneur Lisa Raye and others will appear at 16th Street Baptist Church for a Women’s Empowerment Summit. Seating will be available on a first come, firs served basis. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Event will start at 6 p.m.

–The MCC West End Day Party will take place at Arlington House, 331 Cotton Ave. SW, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Free admission. Food and refreshments will be available. There will also be a DJ. Call 205-325-5074 for more info.

–The MCC Alumni Block Party will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, 1725 Third Ave. North. Free admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for this outdoor concert on Third Avenue North between 17th Street North and 18th Street North. BT Collective with Jay Lambert will perform.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

–Birmingham native Rickey Smiley will host the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, live, at the Boutwell on Thursday morning. Doors open at 4:30 a.m. Show will be from 5 to 9 a.m. Free admission.

–Enjoy the Classic Kickoff presented by McDonald’s on Oct. 27. Light bites, featured drinks, entertainment by DJ Traci Steele, the McDonald’s 360° photo booth, giveaways and a special appearance by the AAMU and ASU cheerleaders will be available. Cost is $20! It all happens from 6-9PM at the Protective Stadium in the Stadium Club, 1020 24th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Stadium Club entry is located on 22nd St N.

–Stokley, Kelly Price, Zapp Band and others will be at Railroad Park on Thursday, Oct. 27. Gates open at 5 p.m. The event will start at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs. Food trucks will be on site.

–Fly Dave and the Party Rockers, DJ Big Sweat will be at the City Club on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the “The Opening Ceremony’’ annual MCC party from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. General admission for the Welcome to Birmingham party is $35. VIP tables and reserved seating are available. To buy tickets, go here.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

–Support Birmingham food trucks in front of City Hall on Friday, Oct. 28 during the Magic City Classic Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following trucks are slated to attend: Terrific Treatz, Not Ya Average, Drink Freshh, Jolly Cakes, The Recipe, A Train Station, Lilly and Daisy Sweets, Williams Who Dat Snoballs, Jaycee Sno & Mo, Cake’s Southern Fried Eats, Fat Charles, Sweets So Treats, Dirty Red, Lemonade Junkeez, Smoke on Wheels, Simone’s Kitchen, Frozen Rooster’s, Coco Crabs and Susta’s Food Truck.

–The Omicron Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will host a blood drive on Oct. 28 at The Parthenon, 2210 First Ave. North, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

–Reconnect with Birmingham’s past and present during the annual Awaken event at Boutwell Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 9:30 a.m. Birmingham broadcast pioneer Dr. Shelley Stewart will be honored.

–P-Valley actress Brandee Evans, better known as Mercedes, will help host the Fifth Annual MCC Weekend on Oct. 28 at the Harbert Center, 2019 Fourth Ave. North. Admission charged. To buy tickets, go here.

–Frankie Beverly and Maze will perform at Boutwell Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 28. Joining him will be Regina Belle, Lenny Williams, Freddie Jackson and Shirley Murdock. Show time is at 8 p.m.

–The Classic Kid Capri Party will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 pm to 2 am at Regions Park. General admission for the Kid Capri event is $45. VIP tables and reserved seating are available. To buy tickets, go here.

–The Museum of Urban Art will host Sunshine and Wine Day Party on the Southern Kitchen rooftop in Uptown on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 7 p.m.

–DJ Tracy Steele and DJ Boosie will be at the HBCU Xperience on Friday, Oct. 28 at Iron City, 9 p.m. until.

–The Party Rockers will perform during the Classic Crank II on Friday, Oct 28 at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 11 p.m.

–The Magic City Brunch & Groove will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at Club M Compound, 521 Third Ave. West from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

–For information about the Magic City Classic parade, which will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, visit www.magiccityclassic.com.

–Gates for the game at Legion Field will open at 12:30 p.m. The game will start at 2:30 p.m.

–Saxophonist BK Jackson will perform at The Perfect Note on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hoover at 7 p.m. For tickets, go here or visit www.perfectnotelive.com

SUNDAY, OCT 30

–A special church service with Dr. Thomas Beavers, Dr. E. Dewey Smith and special guest Jermaine Dolly will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at The Star Church, 7400 London Ave. S.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

–Bring your little ones out to the free Fall Fest, presented by V 94.9 and Birmingham Park and Rec on Monday, Oct. 31in front of the radio station at 3025 Five Points West Ave. in Ensley. The area will be blocked off from 5 to 7 p.m.

–Magic City Classic Game Day Shuttle Details

–Game day shuttles will be available on Saturday, Oct. 29. Each shuttle ride is $5, roundtrip. Children six years old and under ride free. ADA shuttles will be available at each location. Masks on the shuttles will be optional. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m.

There will be three game day shuttle locations:

BIRMINGHAM CROSSPLEX (ACCEPTED PAYMENT: DEBIT OR CREDIT CARD)

2340 Crossplex Blvd.

Hours: 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

(Please note that there are fewer parking spaces at Crossplex than in previous years. Fans are encouraged to take the Boutwell area shuttle and the 7th Avenue North shuttles.)

BOUTWELL AUDITORIUM PARKING DECK (ACCEPTED PAYMENT: DEBIT OR CREDIT CARD)

Short 20th Street North (located near the parade route and City Hall)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

DOWNTOWN (ACCEPTED PAYMENT: DEBIT OR CREDIT CARD)

7th Avenue and 23rd Street North (Across from Phillips Academy)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

MCC Tailgating Slots to open again on Oct. 24

Tailgating Spaces

When are tailgating spots available to purchase?

The next opportunity to purchase tailgating spots will be: Monday, October 24 – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8: a.m. – 5 p.m. (Legion Field Stadium)

How many spots are patrons allowed to purchase?

Customers are limited to 2 slots per transaction. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What is the cost for purchasing tailgating spots at Legion Field Stadium?

The date and cost of each tailgating spot is listed below

Date Cost Monday, October 24 $210.00 Tuesday, October 25 $175.00 Wednesday, October 26 $140.00

Ticket Sales

What is the cost for game day tickets?

General Admission (GA) $27.50

Reserved Admission $38.50

FYI: If tickets are purchased with a credit card, a processing fee will be charged.

What date and time will ticket sales begin at Legion Field?

Start Date: Now– October 28, 2022

Time: Monday – Friday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

The address for Legion Field is 400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

Residential Passes

What dates and time will passes be distributed?

October Now – 28, 2022

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Tuesday and Thursday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Where will the passes be distributed?

Legion Field Stadium Lobby

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

What documentation must I provide to receive a residential pass?

Valid driver’s license, a lease or rental agreement and a current utility bill with your name and address on it. The address must be inside the perimeter

How many passes will I receive?

Only people who reside within the affected perimeter will be issued passes. These people will receive a maximum of two (2) passes per address. The passes will be issued with valid identification.

Tailgating Procedures at Legion Field

TAILGATING GUIDELINES

All tents and RVs must fit within the designated area (20’x40′). Additionally, there can only be:

one car and one RV

OR

two cars and one, 10×10 tent within the recreational spaces.

The vehicles must remain in the tailgating space at all times with the parking decal visibly displayed and affixed to the driver’s side windshield. Any vehicle without a parking decal adequately displayed on the driver’s side windshield will be removed at the owner’s expense.

For safety reasons, a generator exhaust riser is required for those using gas or diesel-powered generators, RVs, and trailers and will be enforced for any vehicles exhibiting obvious exhaust fumes which may pose a threat to the general health and safety of our patrons.

Fire lanes must be maintained at all times. Any automobiles, tents, or RVs blocking fire lanes will be removed. Any vehicle removed will be towed by a wrecker service. All expenses for towing and storage shall be transferred to the owner. There will be no refunds for this violation.

You will NOT BE allowed to return to the parking lot without your parking pass. If you leave the tailgate parking lot for any reason, you must return to the parking lot by 8 a.m. on game day to guarantee re-entry.

Tailgating spaces may not be saved or roped off.

Policies will be strictly enforced.

No stages or tractor-trailers will be allowed in the parking lots.

You will not be allowed re-entry into the lot unless your vehicle has a parking decal (NO EXCEPTIONS).

For all questions regarding tailgating, please contact 205-254-2391.

How to Become a Vendor for the Magic City Classic

Vendors interested in selling items for the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL, may do so on properties along Graymont Avenue or on Legion Field property. Please see details below on how to obtain a City of Birmingham business license, remit sales tax, etc.

If selling along Graymont Avenue, which is across from Legion field, the vendor must get permission from the property owner to sell goods. Usually, the property owner will charge a rental fee. Such a fee and written agreement for the vendor to be present should be worked out between the vendor and property owner.

– Those selling food must get a license for food vendors, which is $150.

– Non-food vendors must get a license. Please check with the Finance Department on the cost.

– To park cars on properties around Legion Field, there is a $100 license. (This is even true if you own the property and are parking cars yourself.)

– If someone gives you permission to park cars on their property, you must show the Finance Department a letter from the property owner, and that letter must saying they give you permission to park cars.

– All vendors are responsible for paying 4 percent sales tax on their gross sales to the City of Birmingham. Finance Department officials will be collecting taxes on Saturday.

Business licenses can also be obtained prior to the game. Please contact the City of Birmingham’s Finance Department at City Hall at 205-254-2198 to secure a business license. The Finance Department is located on the first floor of City Hall, 710 – 20th St. North. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Securing a vendor spot on private property along Graymont Avenue or at Legion Field, does not exempt the vendor from obtaining a Birmingham business license or from paying Birmingham sales taxes. Each vendor must have a Birmingham business license in order to vend during the game or pre-game events.

Vendors interested in selling inside Legion Field stadium or on Legion Field property, must contact Leroy Everson at Legion Field at 205-254-2391. or send emails to everson@birminghamal.gov.

City representatives will be checking vendors on game day to ensure everyone is licensed.

Sales tax for any sales made during the game will be collected prior to the game ending. All vendors will receive envelopes from the City of Birmingham to remit sales tax. If a vendor or vendors do not receive a visit from a Finance Department rep for collection, vendors are still responsible for mailing in sales tax within a week of the game ending. Vendors should use the envelopes they received from the Finance Department.

For property owners who will have food vendors on their property, the property owner is required to obtain a health department waiver for the selling of food. The property owner must also give the health department a list of all food vendors that will be on their property. Waivers are available at the Jefferson County Department of Health. Their number is 205-933-9110. Health department waivers will be checked on game day.

Questions on business licenses? Please send emails to Gregory Stanley, senior revenue examiner with the City of Birmingham, at stanley@birminghamal.govat 205-297-8155. People may also call Titania Brown at 205-254-2497 or email her at Titania.brown@birminghamal.gov.

For more information on the Classic, please visit www.magiccityclassic.com or text CLASSIC to 888-777.

