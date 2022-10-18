With Frigid Temps on the Way, Birmingham to Open Warming Station on Tues.

With Frigid Temps on the Way, Birmingham to Open Warming Station on...

birminghamal.gov

In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.

Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother Bryan Park, Kelly Ingram Park and the Faith Chapel Care Center.

In collaboration with One Roof, those needing warm shelter should also reach out to our ongoing partners: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.

For more information, call 205-323-5878.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

