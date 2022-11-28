Contact Your City, County, State Officials and Local Agencies. A How-To Guide

www.birminghamtimes.com
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Randall Woodfin, Mayor
City Hall, 3rd Floor
(205) 254-2771
City Council
Find your district online here:
https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/.
1st District – Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349
2nd District – Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348
3rd District – Valerie Abbott (205) 254-2355
4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464
5th District – Darrell O’Quinn (205) 254-2679
6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358
7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498
8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304
9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302
JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION
District 1: Lashunda Scales (D) (205) 214-5507
District 2: Sheila Tyson (D) (205) 325-5074
District 3: Jimmie Stephens (R) (205) 325-5555
District 4: Joe Knight (R) (205) 325-5070
District 5: Steve Ammons (R) (205) 325-5503
STATE GOVERMENT
Governor Kay Ivey (R)
600 Dexter Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36130
(334) 242-7100
Governor’s Advisory
Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Nichelle Nix, Director
100 North Union Street, Suite 360
Montgomery, Alabama 36104
(334) 353-2113
State Senators
Greg Reed (R) (District 5) Suite 726 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0894
Dan Roberts (R) (District 15) Suite 729 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0851
J.T. ‘Jabo’ Waggoner (R) (District 16) Suite 726 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0892
Shay Shelnutt (R) (District 17) Suite 732 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0794
District: (205) 413-9022
Rodger Smitherman (D) (District 18) Suite 736 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0870
District: (205) 396-3213
rodger.smitherman@alsenate.gov
Priscilla Dunn (D) (District 19) Suite 737 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0793
District: (205) 426-3795
Linda Coleman-Madison (D) (District 20) Suite 737 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0864
District: (205) 798-1045
State Representatives
Allen Farley (R) (District 15) Suite 427-L Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0474
District: (205) 960-7526
Kyle South (R) (District 16) P.O. Box 65 Fayette, AL 35555
Capitol: (334) 261-0482
District: 205-932-4700 ext. 101
Arnold Mooney (R) (District 43) Suite 400 F Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-9512
District: (205) 620-6610
Danny Garrett (R) (District 44) Suite 410 A Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0524
Dickie Drake (R) (District 45) Suite 432 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0527
District: (205) 699-7392
David Faulkner (R) (District 46) Suite 400 D Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0442
District: (205) 870-9577
Jim Carns (R) (District 48) Suite 403 A Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0429
District: (205) 967-3571
John W. Rogers (D) (District 52) Suite 523 A Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0387
District: (205) 925-3522
Neil Rafferty (D) (District 54) Suite 539 E Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0543
Rod Scott (D) (District 55) Suite 425 Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0452
District: (205) 781-0261
Louise Alexander (D) (District 56) Suite 403-E Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0529
District: (205) 253-3732
Merika Coleman (D) (District 57) Suite 537 A Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0589
District: (205) 325-5308
Rolanda Hollis (D) (District 58) Suite 536 D Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-9520
Mary Moore (D) (District 59) Suite 539 D Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0508
District: (205) 229-9966
Juandalynn Givan (D) (District 60) Suite 528 E Alabama State House
Capitol: (334) 261-0584
District: (205) 433-6132
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
U.S. Senators
Richard C. Shelby (R) (202) 224-5744
304 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
1800 5th Avenue North, 321 Federal Building, Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 731-1384
Tommy Tuberville (R) (202) 224-4124
142 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 915, Hoover, AL 35244
(205) 760-7307
U.S. Representatives
Gary Palmer (R) (District 6) (202) 225-4921
170 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515
3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 525, Birmingham, AL 35243
(205) 968-1290
Terri Sewell (D) (District 7) (202) 225-2665
2201 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515
2 20th Street North, Suite 1130, Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 254-1960
Housing
Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD)
1826 3rd Ave South (205) 521-0774
Jefferson County Housing Authority
3700 Industrial Parkway
(205) 849-0123
City of Birmingham Department of Community Development
710 20th Street North, City Hall, 10th Floor
205-254-2309
https://www.birminghamal.gov/community-development/
housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Birmingham Field Office
417 20th Street North, Suite 700
(205) 731-2617
Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham
(Provides housing counseling and access to affordable housing)
601 19th Street North
(205) 328-4292
One Roof
(Jefferson County continuum of care agency for homelessness. Connects people to housing and other services.)
1515 6th Avenue South, 5th Floor, Cooper Green Mercy Services
(205) 254-8833
Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) Birmingham Office
(Provides housing counseling, mortgage service and other assistance)
529 Beacon Parkway West, Suite 204
(205) 942-8111
Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!)
(Provides access to citizenship materials and services, education and mentoring for financial literacy, business mentoring and civic engagement, as well as housing counseling.)
117 Southcrest Drive, Homewood
(205) 942-5505
United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) Financial and Housing Education
(205) 458-8969
Legal Assistance
Birmingham Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service
(205) 251-8006, ext. 1
https://birminghambar.org/page/Public_LawyerConnect
Office location: 2021 2nd Avenue North
Magic City Bar Association
(Promotes professional advancement for African-American attorneys and civil rights.)
contact@magiccitybarassociation.org
https://magiccitybarassociation.org/
Volunteer Lawyers Birmingham
(Provides free legal services for low-income families.)
2021 2nd Ave N
(205) 250-5198
Legal Services Alabama Birmingham Office
(Provides free legal services for low-income families.)
1820 7th Ave North, Suite 200
(205) 328-3540
https://legalservicesalabama.com
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Birmingham District Office
(Provides enforcement of civil right law and handle complaints.)
1130 22nd Street South, Ridge Park Place, Suite 2000
1 (800) 669-4000
https://www.eeoc.gov/field-office/birmingham/location
Birmingham Municipal Court
bmc.customerservice@birminghamal.gov
David J. Vann Municipal Justice Center
801 17th Street North
(205) 254-2161
Municipal Services Building
808 18th Street North
(205) 254-2161
Birmingham Traffic Citations
801 17th Street North
(205) 254-2161
Civil Rights
Birmingham Urban League
(Provides housing counseling, workforce development and virtual tutoring.)
2101 6th Avenue North
(205) 326-0162
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Metro Birmingham Chapter
Dorothea Crosby, president
205-492-8817
Carnella Greene-Norman, secretary judge
NAACP Alabama State Conference
809 US Highway 72 West, Athens, Alabama, 35611
(256) 444-1300
Benard Simelton, president
Voter Information
City Clerk Lee Frazier
710 North 20th Street, City Hall, 3rd Floor
205-254-2290
Birmingham Non-Emergency Services
311
(Helps Birmingham residents with non-emergency services like pothole repair, blocked storm drains, or broken traffic signals)
https://seeclickfix.com/report
311 or (205) 254-2489
For downed trees, call (205) 788-8733
Public Works
Eastern District
307 96th St. North
(205) 254-6316
Ensley/Western District
1044 Avenue W
(205) 254-6316
Northern District
2413 27th St. North
(205) 254-6316
Southside District
501 6th Ave. South
(205) 254-6316
Keep Birmingham Beautiful (KBB)
(Develops education and other programs for environmental and beautification concerns. Provides supplies for resident-organized neighborhood cleanups.)
710 20th Street North, City Hall, 2nd floor
(205) 254-2662
Fax: (205) 297-8209
Sa’de McClaney Hammond, executive director
(205)-254-2662
sadec.mcclaney@birminghamal.gov
Public Safety
Birmingham Police Department (BPD)
Non-Emergency Line: (205) 328-9311
Central Headquarters
1710 1st Avenue North
(205) 254-1700
North Precinct
2600 31st Avenue North
(205) 254-2860
South Precinct
1320 19th Street South
(205) 254-2793
East Precinct
600 Red Lane Road
(205) 254-2685
West Precinct
2236 47th Street Ensley
(205) 254-2683
Vice Narcotics, (205) 254-6416
Robbery/Homicide, (205) 254-1764
Crimes Against Property, (205) 254-1782
Community Services, (205) 933-4175
https://police.birminghamal.gov/
Permits
For permit applications, visit: https://www.birminghamal.gov/transportation/permit-applications/.
Christina Argo, Public Space permits
(205) 254-2390
christina.argo@birminghamal.gov
Greg Ogles, Temporary Traffic Control (Barricade) permits
(205) 254-2463
gregory.ogles@birminghamal.gov
Antonio Stewart, Street Blockage and Mobile Food Vendor permits
(205) 254-2922
antonio.stewart@birminghamal.gov
Health Care
Ascension St. Vincent’s
810 Saint Vincents Drive (205) 939-7000
East
50 Medical Park Drive East (205) 838-3000
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive (205) 877-1000
Children’s of Alabama
Emergency Department
1601 5th Avenue South Benjamin Russell Building (205) 638-9174
Outpatient Center
1208 3rd Avenue South (205) 212-7500
Midtown Pediatrics
1400 4th Avenue South (205) 329-7200
Encompass Health Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital
3800 Ridgeway Drive (205) 868-2000
Grandview
Medical Center
3690 Grandview Parkway (205) 971-1000
Cancer Center
3670 Grandview Parkway (205) 971-1800
Hill Crest Behavioral Health Services
6869 5th Avenue South (205) 833-9000
Princeton Baptist Medical Center
701 Princeton Ave SW (205) 783-3000
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Hospital
1802 6th Avenue South (205) 934-3411
Hospital – Highlands
1201 11th Avenue South (205) 934-3411
Women and Infants Center
1700 6th Avenue South (205) 934-3411
Hazelrig-Salter Radiation Oncology Center
1700 6th Avenue South (205) 934-5670
Center for Psychiatric Medicine
1713 6th Avenue South (205) 934-4107
Spain Rehabilitation Center
1717 6th Avenue South (205) 934-4131
Callahan Eye Hospital
1720 University Boulevard (205) 325-8100
Veterans Affairs Medical Center
700 19th Street South (205) 933-8101
Emergency Numbers
Fire and other safety emergencies Dial 9-1-1
Alabama Poison Information Center (800) 222-1222
Alabama Power Outage (800) 888-2726
Alabama Power Customer Service (800) 245-2244
Spire (800) 292-4008
Birmingham Water Works (205) 244-4000
Birmingham Water Works Problem Report https://bwwb.org/reportaproblem
Environmental Emergency Response (404) 562-9900
American Red Cross of Mid-Alabama 205-795-8700
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham 205-328-2420
Adult Protective Services, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Abused, neglected, exploited adults) (205) 423-4900
Crisis Center Birmingham Hotline (mental health, sexual assault, addiction support) (205) 323-7777
YWCA of Central Alabama Crisis Line (205) 322-4878
One Place Metro Alabama Justice Center (provides services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault)
(205) 423-7261
1135 14th Avenue South
oneplacebham1@outlook.com
Safe House (Shelby County) provides services to domestic violence/sexual assault victims (205) 669-7233
Emergency Shelter
First Light (women/minor children) (205) 323-4277
Salvation Army (women/minor children, boys under 10) (205) 328-5656
Family Promise (families/minor children) (205) 918-0246
Interfaith (Two-parent family with children, Single father with a child/children, Single mother with at least one son over the age of 10) (205) 591-4302
Jefferson County Department of Health
1400 Sixth Avenue South (205) 933-9110
AIDS Alabama
3529 7th Ave S
(205) 324-9822
Free HIV Testing
(205) 918-8204, extension 8204