HBCU Weekend Preview: Tuskegee’s 7-Game Win Streak on Line Against Miles

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Tuskegee University has clinched a spot in the SIAC Championship game. The Golden Tigers (7-2, 6-0) defeated Kentucky State, 28-7 last week to win the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) West Division title.

The victory gives the Golden Tigers a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Tuskegee University would like to remain focus on the business at hand. TU will host Miles College on Saturday, Nov. 5. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. This is the 97th annual Homecoming game between Tuskegee University and Miles College (1-5, 1-8).

Reginald Ruffin, the former Miles coach, will get a chance to face some of his former recruits one year after departing to coach Tuskegee, which has one of the best ground attacks in the SIAC. The Golden Tigers are led by running backs Taurean Taylor and Donte Edwards. Taylor has rushed for 761 yards on 109 carries while scoring seven touchdowns. Edwards has 129 carries for 554 yards and five TDs.

SWAC Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 5

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State 2 p.m. Grambling, La.

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman 4 p.m. Daytona Beach, Fla.

Southern at Florida A&M 5 p.m. Tallahassee, Fla.

Jackson State at Texas Southern 6 p.m. Houston, TX

SIAC Schedule Saturday, Nov. 5

Kentucky State at Central State 1 p.m. Wilberforce, OH

Miles College at Tuskegee University 1 p.m. Tuskegee, AL

Atlantis University at Edward Waters 2 p.m. Jacksonville, FL

Benedict College at Allen University 1 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Clark Atlanta at Morehouse 2 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Fort Valley State at Albany State 2 p.m. Columbus, Ga.

Lane College at Savannah State 5 p.m. Savannah, Ga.

SWAC Standings

SWAC East Conference Overall

Jackson State 5-0 8-0

Florida A&M 4-1 6-2

Alabama State 3-2 5-3

Alabama A&M 3-2 3-5

Bethune-Cookman 2-3 2-6

Mississippi Valley State 0-5 0-8

SWAC West Conference Overall

Prairie View A&M 4-1 5-3

Southern 3-2 5-3

Texas Southern 3-2 4-4

Alcorn State 2-3 3-5

Grambling State 1-4 2-6

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-5 2-6

SIAC East Conference Overall

Benedict College 6-0 9-0

Albany State 5-1 7-2

Fort Valley State 4-2 7-2

Edward Waters 3-3 3-6

Clark Atlanta 2-5 3-6

Allen University 0-5 1-6

Morehouse 0-6 0-9

SIAC West Conference Overall

Tuskegee University 6-0 7-2

Kentucky State 4-2 4-5

Lane College 4-2 5-4

Miles College 1-5 1-8

Central State 1-5 2-7

