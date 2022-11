“Her commitment to human rights has been beautifully demonstrated by her advocacy...

-Isaac M. Cooper, chairman of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute board of directors, on Myrlie Evers-Williams, the institute’s selection for the 2022 Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award, according to a Nov. 2 story from The Birmingham Times.

