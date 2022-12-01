Mercedes-Benz Marathon in Birmingham to End After Feb. Race

Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), has announced its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023.

The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region.

Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.

Although the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events remains Alabama’s premier running event and boasts the country’s largest Kids Marathon, increases in event production costs and a decline in financial and other resource support have led Birmingham Marathon, Inc. to consider new events and avenues to support local beneficiaries.

