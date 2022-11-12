These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List

www.birminghamcityschools.org

The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list.

Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier this year are among the seven BCS schools no longer listed as failing. Those four schools are: Booker T. Washington K-8, Brown Elementary, Hemphill Elementary and West End Academy. Meanwhile. Hudson K-8, Jones Valley Middle and Putnam Middle schools also worked their way off the state’s list.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said he is pleased with the continued improvement in academic achievement for all students.

“Our educators are laser-focused on academic achievement and our scholars, and their families are committed to success,” Sullivan said. “We still have opportunity for improvement. We will not be satisfied until none of our schools are included on this list.”

Four schools were added to the list this year – Arrington Elementary, Central Park Elementary, Inglenook K-8 and Parker High School.

ALSDE presents the list each year, as directed by the Alabama Accountability Act. Families of students attending schools included on that list will have options to transfer next year.

