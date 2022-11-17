Timeline: Three Decades of BCRI Milestones

BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE: 30 YEARS

1992: Opens to the public

1993: Human Rights Gallery opens

1994: The Oral History Project begins

1995: Exhibitions: Anne Frank in the World:1925-1945; 1st Annual Southern Roots Open; DR. Lawrence J. Pijeaux jr. named president and CEO

1996: 1st Annual Juneteenth Culture Fest

1997: Premier of HBO’s documentary film ‘FOUR LITTLE GIRLS

1998: Richard Arrington, Jr. Resource Gallery opens

1999: 1st Annual BCRI Radiothon

2000: Exhibition: Marching for Equality: A Newsweek Photo Journey (1963-1975)

2001: Exhibition: Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama

2002: Conference: Transformative Justice: From Conflict to Resolution & Healing; 1st Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award, the institute’s highest recognition that honors outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to civil and human rights

2003: Exhibition: The Declaration of Independence

2004: 1st Annual Mardi Gras Party; BCRI launches new website

2005: Publication of BCRI’s 1st book: ‘Black Workers Struggle For Equality in Birmingham’

2006: American Associate of Museums (AAM) Accreditation; 1st Annual BCRI/FBI Conference

2007: BCRI becomes Smithsonian Affiliate

2008: BCRI receives National Medal For Museum and Library Service

2009: Exhibition: Expanding the Legacy Capital Campaign for Renovation of the Permanent Gallery

2010: Pijeaux Jr. appointed to Board of Directors of Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) by President Barack Obama

2011: International Legacy Youth Leadership Project

2012: Exhibition: Living In Limbo

2013: BCRI receives the Congressional Gold Medal in honor of the Four Little Girls; Pijeaux Jr. announced his retirement

2014: Conference: Association of African American Museums

2015: Smithsonian Institution’s “Saving Our African American Treasures” workshop; Andrea L. Taylor Named President And CEO

2016: Conference: Race and Law Enforcement

January 2017: Pres. Barack Obama officially establishes the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, which encompasses the BCRI as well as Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Kelly Ingram Park, and other sites significant to the civil rights movement in the area.

Nov. 2017: In honor of its 25th Anniversary, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) announces three recipients of the Shuttlesworth Award: the artist and activist Harry Belafonte, Birmingham’s first African American Mayor Dr. Richard Arrington, Jr. and activist Viola Luizzo

April 2018: Exhibition: “Foot Soldiers: Profiles of Courage Then and Now, black and white portraits tell the stories of more than 30 Foot Soldiers who made history during the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham.

September 2018: Angela Davis selected to receive the Shuttlesworth Award.

October 2018: The Microsoft Alumni Network honors former Microsoft executive and current President and CEO of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Andrea L. Taylor with its 2018 Integral Fellow Award.

January 2019: BCRI Rescinds offer to Davis as Shuttlesworth Award winner.

January 2019: BCRI Reoffers Shuttlesworth Award to Davis.

May 2019: Students gather at BCRI to march alongside the original “Foot Soldiers” to commemorate the 56th Anniversary of the Children’s Crusade.

July 2019: Students in BCRI’s Legacy Youth Leadership Program journey on a three-day tour of historical sites critical to the African American community between Reconstruction and the Civil Rights Era.

August 2019: The Birmingham City Council confirms the appointment of 17 members – 12 new — to the BCRI board.

October –December 2019: Exhibition: “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow” sheds light on the challenges faced by Africans Americans during a pivotal time in history

July 2020: The Birmingham City Council unanimously approves $250,000 in emergency funds for BCRI as the it grapples with the impact of COVID-19.

April 2020 — President and CEO Andrea Taylor resigns after a 5-year tenure.

June 2020 – BCRI honors Angela Davis during an event hosted by Professor D. Wendy Greene.

August 2020: Regions Bank announces a $75,000 grant for the BCRI that chronicles the visual and oral history of both the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama and the fight for greater human rights around the world.

March 2021: BCRI announces DeJuana L. Thompson, founder of Woke Vote and Think Rubix Principal, as interim President and CEO.

March 2022: Inaugural Fred Shuttlesworth Day held at BCRI

May 2022: The board announces that Thompson will serve as president and CEO of BCRI without the “interim” designation.

July 2022: Exhibition: “Race to Freedom: African Americans in Sports & The Marathon for Progress” examines the intersection of race, history, and sports.

Nov. 13, 2022: Birmingham Jewish Federation, the Alabama Holocaust Education Center and Birmingham Civil Rights Institute present the play “Anne and Emmett” at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

