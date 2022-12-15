15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area

15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham...

While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year.

January

Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The closing of Macy’s after 48 years made us nostalgic about the memories.

July

Opening in the fall of 1995, locals were sad to see the Birmingham location of this Mexican restaurant chain close on July 31. Known for its Tex-Mex menu, margaritas and music, Superior Grill is missed on U.S. 280.

August

Serving American classics and fresh dishes, Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill was only in West Homewood for a few short years. On August 20, this restaurant closed its doors and sold the space to Giani Respinto, the owner of Gianmarco’s in Edgewood.

With signature cocktails, upscale bar foods and healthy options, Carrigan’s Mountain Brook has been a perfect place to hang out with pals since 2019. While this beloved Birmingham spot closed, you can still grab a cold one at the downtown pub or the Lakeview beer garden.

Carrigan’s Public House: 2430 Morris Ave, Birmingham, AL 35203

Carrigan’s Beer Garden: 2910 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

For the past 13 years, has been a fan-fave spot for a sweet treat. On August 13, Dreamcakes served its last, tasty cupcake to the Edgewood and Hoover communities.

Three locations of Golden Rule BBQ

During this year, the Pelham, Helena and Trussville locations of Golden Rule BBQ closed. With classics like BBQ pork, smoked turkey, potato salad and more, this spot was a fan-fave in the community. But don’t worry, you can still get your favorites in Irondale, Pell City and more.

Plus, Golden Rule BBQ is coming back to Trussville due to a partnership with Kemp’s Kitchen—woohoo!

Golden Rule & Kemp’s Kitchen: 120 S Chalkville Rd, Trussville, AL 35173

September

We were devasted when this beloved Birmingham restaurant closed after 84 years. Started in 1938 on Clairmont Avenue, Bogue’s Restaurant was one of Birmingham’s longest-lasting restaurants. We desperately miss their delicious sweet rolls—a special recipe by original owner Mildred Bogue.

Over the years, this fan-fave restaurant won its fair share of awards and rightfully so. Bogue’s was named the Best Diner in Alabama by Business Insider and was featured on extracrispy.com‘s “51 Best Breakfast Destinations in America” list.

This store has been the go-to place to dress to the nines for over 50 years. We miss Mr. Burch’s making 1st Ave N. dapper. However, you can still stop by the Mountain Brook and Hoover locations to rent a tuxedo for your special occasion.

Mountain Brook: 2829 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham, AL 35223

Hoover: 1615 Montgomery Hwy # 118, Hoover, AL 35216

This fan-fave spot on the bridge between Mountain Brook Village and Homewood was one of the best places to start your morning. With classic dishes like biscuits and gravy, we’ll miss having breakfast with friends at Over Easy.

Iconic, beloved and oh-so British, this double-decker, red bus is missed dearly. To match the aesthetic and its name, Little London Kitchen served British classics like bangers and mash and fish ‘n chips. Our hearts broke to hear that this Homewood spot had to close due to staffing troubles and rising food costs.

For over 50 years, Nabeel’s has been an essential spot in the Homewood community. Founded by Nabeel Shunnarah, John and Ottavia Krontiras took over ownership of the market/restaurant in 1993. Then, in 2017, Ramsey Duck continued to build off the previous owners’ legacies. On September 30, this Mediterranean restaurant and market said goodbye to downtown Homewood.

Since the 1930s, the Homewood community has been getting all of its DIY necessities from Huffstutler’s Hardware. Previously located on the block where Homewood City Hall is, this hardware store moved to its location on Central Ave. in the early 2000s.

November

Vegan lovers, saying farewell to Underground Vegan’s brick-and-mortar store in Five Points South was difficult. Luckily, we can still chow down on this plant-based menu, including Philly fries and chicken tenders, at their scrumptious food truck.

December

Botanica, a shop with cute houseplants and floral decor, closed downtown on December 24. Owner Caitlin Hastings is still going to share her plant knowledge with her plantscaping services for residents and businesses in Birmingham and Huntsville. Plus, Botanica’s Huntsville location will stay open under new ownership.

Location: 414 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

After 37 years as an important resource and mainstay for the community, YMCA of Greater Birmingham’s downtown location will close at the end of 2022. Fortunately, this community center is searching for a new location for its downtown services and programs—such as the increasingly-popular Parkside district.

