How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.

By daybreak Saturday, lows will range from 2 to 12 over the northern half of the state. The weekend will be dry but very cold; the high will be in the 20s over north Alabama Saturday, with low 30s Sunday. Some places will be below freezing for more than 72 consecutive hours. The low early Christmas morning will be in the teens for most communities, with single digits again for colder spots.

However, most of next week will be dry with a warming trend. By the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s as the big pattern flip unfolds.

Rain and possible thunderstorms will likely return to the state at some point over the New Year’s weekend, but it is too early to be specific about the amount of rain or timing.

