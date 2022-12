“I would tell myself, ‘Don’t give up, don’t give in, and don’t...

-Robert Cheeks, 80, who was released from William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Bessemer after serving 37 years of a life sentence given to him in 1985 in accordance with Alabama’s “three strikes” law, Sept. 12

