Kwanzaa 2022 in Birmingham (AL)

The Birmingham Times

The seven-day Kwanzaa celebration began Monday around the world, and the Birmingham area has its own annual festival of events.

Kwanzaa incorporates seven different principles celebrating African culture: umoja/unity; kujichagulia/self-determination; ujima/collective work and responsibility; ujamaa/cooperative economics; nia/purpose; kuumba/creativity; and imani/faith.

The observances are held over a week and began on Dec. 26 with Umoja at

Crescent Cultural Community Center and Dec. 28 with Ujima at East Lake United Methodist Church.

“At Birmingham Kwanzaa, we want to educate our community on their culture and reach those that normally wouldn’t celebrate,” said Clarence Muhammad, Chair, Birmingham Kwanzaa. “We want to reach everyone including Afrocentric people, Intellectuals, Black professionals, young professional, Hip-Hop community and more, so we can learn more about our culture and one another.”

Here is the calendar of events through the New Year.

Ujamma: Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

Omega Psi Phi 9 Fraternity House, 804 84th Street West, Birmingham.

Kuumba: Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Crescent Cultural Community Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest, Birmingham.

Imani Kwanaa Day party: Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

820 22nd Street North, Bessemer.

Emancipation Day and Kwanaa : Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.

3816 Ellis Avenue Southwest, Birmingham

