Meet Co-Owners of A-Train Station, a New Restaurant in Birmingham

BY PAT BYINGTON

A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Known for their mountainous loaded fries, Philly cheesesteaks and wings, A-Train is expanding its menu at the restaurant.

“We have a few new items,” Harris said. “It’s gonna be a little bit different from the food truck. We’re gonna do catfish and we’ll have a shrimp basket.”

Interested in dining out at A-Train Station? Here’s what you need to know:

Closed Sunday & Monday;

Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 1515 Pearson Avenue SW, 35211

Facebook | Instagram

