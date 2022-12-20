Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.

That’s made possible because Carr, 37, is owner of newly-opened Flash Selfie Lounge, 2023 4th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203, believed to be one of Alabama’s first interactive and imaginative lounge that features a variety of concepts for photo opportunities.

“Attendees can immerse into the fun filled atmosphere with eye catching and interactive art installations, different genres of music and like-minded people,” said Carr.

Customers can visit the lounge and take selfies with different installations, or exhibits that consist of art, private jets, international cities, movie sets, ice cream bar and other settings.

Carr said one of her favorites is the private jet exhibition which allows her to fulfill dreams of flying anywhere in the world. Another is the art gallery, the first installation visitors will see when arriving inside of Flash.

“The art gallery is a catalog of influential people and shows I watched growing up. I include a couch to make it feel like you’re at home,” said Carr.

Flash features about 25 exhibits that change weekly.

“We will have a drop box for attendees to let us know what they want us to bring, take away and what exhibit they like the most,” said Carr, who is excited about the retro installation she’s currently curating for Flash. “When I think of retro I think of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. And that is going to be fun. The attendees will love the way I execute that exhibit.”

Carr said there is a difference between a selfie museum and a selfie lounge, which she owns. Walk-ins are welcome and tickets are not needed but large parties should be booked in advance.

“If someone is interested in having a photoshoot, birthday party, host a content party, ladies night out, or an anniversary the lounge is available for bookings but it has to be in advance because people are booking now,” she said.

The Mind of an Entrepreneur

Carr is a philanthropist and serial entrepreneur from Birmingham’s West End. She was raised in a two-parent household with her mother and step father with two sisters Trenika and Carnesha. She attended West End High School, graduated in 2002 and enrolled at Miles College before transferring to Lawson State Community College.

While attending classes, Carr also worked in retail and came to a realization “that’s not what I wanted and God had better for me. Becoming an entrepreneur was always a goal,” Carr said.

Beginning in 2005. She became a serial entrepreneur launching numerous businesses including Something For You Exquisite Gifts and Things, which included gift baskets; her own tax and bookkeeping office; two daycare centers; a line of hair products for men and women;

Her schedule remains hectic and asked how she decompresses, Carr said by praying, writing, and traveling.

Vivid Imagination

At Flash Selfie Lounge, Carr said her goal is for adults to come and let their imagination run wild.

“You can get on a private jet and decorate it like you’re in Dubai. Instead of paying money to go out of town you can actually travel inside of Flash and go wherever your imagination wants,” she said.

Four years ago Carr got the idea to open Flash Selfie Lounge because of her vivid imaginations. “About three years ago I started to see selfie museums. I gave them a try but it still wasn’t my idea place. I wanted to hear music when I walk in, I wanted to see dancing and interact with other people … I wanted a place to have fun and let my creativity run wild,” Carr said.

She put her idea on a vision board. “I’m a firm believer in Habakkuk 2:2. That scriptures say write the vision and make it plain. I have over 50 concepts already written down for Flash Selfie Lounge.”

Carr finds Flash unique because not only is it a place for fun and taking photos but it can be a co-working space.

“We have a lot of college students in the downtown area. They can come in to clear their mind if needed or they can come and do school work. We have a copier, printer and fax machine for them to use.”

Asked her target audience, Carr replied “I want fun people that will appreciate something like this because it is different. This is new to Alabama. There are several museums but not lounges. I want couples who are having date nights, ladies who are out having a good time with the girls, people who’s out bar hopping, hippies you name it. I just want people to come and hang out at a safe place that is fun for adults to network and socialize while taking advantage of photo opportunities.”

To learn more about Flash Selfie Lounge visit flashselfielounge.com. They are opened Tuesday – Sunday from 6p.m. until 2 a.m.

