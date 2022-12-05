Teams Announced for TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

BY PAT BYINGTON

The 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will host the first ever matchup between Sun Belt Conference runner-up Coastal Carolina University and East Carolina University from the American Athletic Conference on December 27.

The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. at Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season Radio.

“As we prepare for the 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, we look forward to building on the amazing atmosphere and success of last year’s first game at our new venue, Protective Stadium,” said Mark Meadows, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl executive director. “We know that Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and their fans will enjoy the unique brand of southern hospitality that Birmingham offers while in town for the holidays.”

Both teams had signature wins in 2022.

Coastal Carolina (9-3) defeated both Appalachian State University and Marshall University shortly after those teams upset Texas A&M and Notre Dame respectively.

East Carolina shocked University of Central Florida and BYU on its way to a 7-5 record.

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events. For more information, visit TicketSmarterBirminghamBowl.com. For up-to-the-minute information, follow the Bowl’s social handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

