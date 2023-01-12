Birmingham Water Works Board Elects Chairwoman, Makes History

bwwb.org

The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) on Wednesday voted Director Tereshia Huffman as its new Chairwoman. At age 38, she made history as the youngest chair at BWWB. Huffman came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. She’s the second woman ever to hold the utility board’s top position.

Huffman, who is the Student Outreach Manager for The Birmingham Promise, is a product of the Birmingham City Schools and graduated from Ramsay High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Alabama where she studied English Literature and Public Relations.

During her career in community organizing, she worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services. Before returning to Birmingham in 2019, Tereshia worked for the DeKalb County Government where she managed a water billing and infrastructure project, the public safety comprehensive implementation strategy, and the comprehensive blight strategy; she also advocated for mental health resources, educational resources, medical resources, and safe permanent homes for neglected and abused children in the State’s custody.

“As Chairwoman, I want us to improve our image in the public and to strengthen our relationships with our customers and with our communities,” Huffman said. “I also want to start looking at new technologies such as automatic meter reading but with a cautious approach, to make sure we don’t ever have a repeat of billing issues in the future. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors on these issues as well as many others,” she said.

BWWB’s other Board Officer appointments today included:

1st Vice-Chairman – William “Butch” Burbage

2nd Vice-Chairman – Ronald A. Mims

Secretary–Treasurer – Raymond “Larry” Ward

Assistant Secretary–Treasurer – Carl Dalton NeSmith, Esq.

