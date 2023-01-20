City of Birmingham Announces 12-Week Paid Parental Leave Policy

www.birminghamal.gov

In a letter to city employees this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a 12-week paid parental leave policy.

Woodfin said the policy will be available for the “sole purpose of recovering from childbirth, caring for or bonding with the child, or providing support to the birthing parent recovering from childbirth.”

Currently, a city employee must take their own sick time, along with FMLA when they experience the birth or placement of a new child, he wrote. However, as an administration, “we realize this is a critical time in the life of your family to recover from childbirth or care for the birthing parent as well as care for and bond with the child.”

The following is a letter from Mayor Randall Woodfin to employees:

Dear employees,

I value each of you as city employees. Your commitment to our city allows us to efficiently and effectively serve the people of Birmingham. Please know, we are also committed as an employer to providing benefits and support for you and your family.

I am pleased to announce that effective immediately, the city will adopt full paid parental leave of up to 12 weeks for the birth or placement of a child. Under this new policy, an employee will not have to take sick time during the 12 weeks following the birth or placement of a child. The paid parental leave policy will be available for the sole purpose of recovering from childbirth, caring for or bonding with the child, or providing support to the birthing parent recovering from childbirth. This applies to adoption and foster placement.

Please take a moment to review the attached FAQ related to this new policy. The city’s Department of Human Resources has detailed the requirements for this policy and will provide additional guidance to your supervisor as it relates to paid parental leave.

It is my expectation that this new policy will enhance the physical and mental health of our young families.

Thank you for your service to our great city.

Randall L. Woodfin

Mayor of Birmingham

