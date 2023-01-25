January 26, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

PROJECT MANAGER INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for a Project Manager Intern; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/19/2023

UTILITY COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Utility Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/26/2023

COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

BJCC, is recruiting for a Communications Specialist; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/26/2023

GUEST SERVICE AMBASSADOR

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Service Ambassador and Guest Experience Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/26/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Administrative Assistant II, Communication Department

Administrative Assistant, Counseling Services

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT01/26/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-903214

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; RICHARD GREGORY COX; CLARKE COX; ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN WILLIAMS COX; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 24, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block 50, according to the survey of Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022028798 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 50 SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-1-027-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 9th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903880

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MELISSA JOHNSON, DRYXELL JOHNSON, DAVID B. KELLEY, PAMELA S. KELLEY, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien,

or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 517 22nd Street SW Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-08-4-012-010-002

Legal Description: LOTS 3A, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF LOTS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 OF GEORGE E. HAMILTON, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 129, PAGE 51, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903739

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PAULETTA COX (deceased); VIRGINIA COX; MARY ELIZABETH HUGHINS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien,

or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 29, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 5313 Richard Arrington Jr. BLVD, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-2-013-004.000

Legal Description: LOT 8, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BOX, EDMONDSON, AND ROBINSON’S ADDITION TO WOODLAWN, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 19, IN THE OFFICE OF JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF ALABAMA BY DEED RECORDED IN REAL VOLUME 373, PAGE 615, WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 7 FEET OF LOT 8, ACCORDING TO THE BOX, EDMONDSON, AND ROBINSON SURVEY, THE MAP OR PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 19, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903886

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NOBLE L. GLOVER (DECEASED), MARGARET E. GLOVER (DECEASED), GLORIA JEAN GLOVER, GEORGE D, DUNCAN, HILDA C. DUNCAN, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 508 11th St. SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-4-015-025.000

Legal Description: NORTHWEST 47.5 FEET OF SOUTHEAST 95 FEET OF LOTS 2, 3, AND 4 OF BLOCK 12 ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF WEST END LAND AND IMPROVEMENT CO. AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 38 AND 39 IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. Also known as: NW 47.5 FT OF THE SE 95 FT OF LOTS 2 THRU 4 BLK 12 EXC SWLY 10 FT FOR ALLEY WEST END LD & IMP CO 1/38.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903876.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: D.G.WOODS aka DANIEL G. WOODS, LUCILLE MALLORY, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022, the BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY (the “Land Bank”) filed the above-styled Petition for Quiet Title pursuant to the Alabama Land Bank Authority Act (Act No. 2013-249). The Land Bank’s Petition asserts that any legal interests in the following described real property may be extinguished by order of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County vesting title to the property in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority.

Property Information:

Property Address: 316 4th Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-35-3-023-008.000

Legal Description: LOT 13, IN BLOCK 29, MAP OF SMITHFIELD SOUTH AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9001, MAP PAGE 149, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903877

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNA BELLE CLARK (DECEASED), EDDIE CLARK (DECEASED), CLAUDIA BELLE RICHARDSON (DECEASED), TAJUAN LASHA RICHARDSON, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2101 10th Place, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-2-012-009.000

Legal Description: LOT 12, BLOCK 8, IN THE SURVEY OF HUEY LAND COMPANY, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 6 LYING IN THE NW ¼ OF NW ¼ SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 17 RANGE 3 WEST.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903882

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. KIRK, RANDALL MAC POSEY, KATHY K. POSEY, DOYCE H. MITCHELL (DECEASED); JUDY M.MITCHELL (DECEASED); RICHARD T. MITCHELL; JAMES MICHAEL MITCHELL; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022, the BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY (the “Land Bank”) filed the above-styled Petition for Quiet Title pursuant to the Alabama Land Bank Authority Act (Act No. 2013-249). The Land Bank’s Petition asserts that any legal interests in the following described real property may be extinguished by order of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County vesting title to the property in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority.

Property Information:

Property Address: 4608 10th Avenue Birmingham, Alabama 35224

Tax Parcel ID No.: 30-00-02-1-040-003.000

Legal Description: LOT 14 & W ½ LOT 15 BLK 14 RESUR BLKS 13, 14, 17& 18 AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 0004, MAP PAGE 0106 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903884

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KARL A. WEST, LYNETTA WEST, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 420 AVENUE F, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-30-1-018-002.000

Legal Description: LOT 4 HUEY-PARKER & BARKER AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 0001, MAP PAGE 0349 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903887

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VINNEY COOPER, RAYMOND C. WINSTON, CLAUDE H. ESTES III, STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1421 Warrior Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No: 29-00-07-2-001-006.000

Legal Description: LOT 6, BLOCK 1, BELVIEW HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 39, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/26/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023 – JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS DEVELOPMENT

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given that the Community Development Department of Birmingham is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2023 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) application cycle and Public Hearings for its 2020-2024 Consolidated Housing and Community Development Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Act (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With Aids (HOPWA).

The initial Public Hearings for the 2023 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.6 million of PY 2023 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at Birmingham City Hall’s Council Chambers, Third Floor on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The links to participate in the virtual public hearings are available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development. Please note that all proposals MUST be received in the Community Development Department no later than March 1, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to be considered in the development of the City’s Final PY 2023 Action Plan One Year Use of Funds submission.

BT01/26/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) No. B23010

PAINT SUPPLIER

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday, January 19, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday January 30, 2023, 1:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT01/26/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) No. B23008

AGENCY ON-CALL ELECTRICAL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Monday January 23, 2023

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday, January 26, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday February 2, 2023, 1:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT01/26/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BESSEMER

THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA HEREBY GIVES NOTICE

THAT IT WILL ACCEPT RESUMES FOR APPOINTMENT(S) TO

MUNICIPAL JUDGE

PLEASE SUBMIT RESUMES TO THE CITY COUNCIL’S OFFICE

C/O WANDA D. TAYLOR LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR

OF CITY HALL, 1700 THIRD AVENUE NORTH,

BESSEMER, ALABAMA 35020.

The expiration date to submit resumes is on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

BT01/26/2023

CITY OF BESSEMER

Bessemer Public Library Board of Trustees Vacancy

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified candidates who have the interest, education and experience to submit resumes to serve on the Board of Trustees of Bessemer Public Library. Selected candidates will serve with compensation.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on February 7, 2023. Late resumes will be kept by the City, but not be considered for the position. The City Council will not consider any proposals submitted via facsimile, email or other forms of electronic transmission.

The position for Bessemer Public Library Board of Trustees of the City of Bessemer is open to all persons without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.

Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk

BT01/26/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Alabama Securities Commission, under the authority of Title 8. Chapter 6, Code of Alabama (1975), hereby gives notice that a formal Cease and Desist Order has been issued upon Demarcus Leon Hill (“Hill”) in connection with the solicitation of an

unregistered investment involving the purchase and expansion of a Bank while Hill was acting as an unregistered agent, in violation of §8-6-4 and §8-6-3 (a), Code of Alabama (1975), respectively. Service of said Cease and Desist Order was attempted

by registered mail upon Respondent at the following addresses: 408 Summerchase Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, which service was returned “ATTEMPTED- NOT KNOWN” after two attempts. Accordingly, PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that Demarcus Leon

Hill is ordered to immediately CEASE AND DESIST from further solicitations in the offer or sales of securities into, within, or

from the State of Alabama, and that this Order shall become permanent within thirty (30) days from the date of the last

publication of this Notice. Respondents may request a hearing pursuant to §8-6-32, Code of Alabama (1975), by written

notice to the Alabama Securities Commission, P.O. Box 304700, Montgomery, AL 36130-4700. prior to the expiration of

thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice. A copy of the Cease and Desist Order No. 2021-0007

may be obtained from the Alabama Securities Commission website, www.asc.alabama.gov.

BT01/26/2023

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF W.N.R.

Case No.: JU-2022-000166.01

PUBLICATION ORDER

IN THIS CAUSE it is made to appear to the Court by the Affidavit of Petitioner, Brianna Linder, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Ashley Carin Ketchum, are unknown and that said mother has avoided service.

It further appears that service cannot be made because said Mother’s residence is unknown to affiant, and that this child was abandoned by the parents in this State.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that service by publication be made in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code, 1975 § 12-15-318, for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring Ashley Carin Ketchum to appear for the Termination of Parental Rights hearing and plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this cause before the 9th day of March 2023 at 8:30 a.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this 3rd day of January, 2023.

/s/ PATRICK D PINKSTON, JUVENILE JUDGE

BT01/26/2023

PY 2023 ACTION PLAN

(July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024)

ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY AND 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

The City of Birmingham’s Community Development Department is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2023 application cycle and Public Hearing for its PY 2023 Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA).

The purpose of these programs is to coordinate effective neighborhood and community development strategies. Specific goals seek to benefit low and moderate-income persons, prevent or eliminate blight, provide decent affordable housing, or meeting an urgent community development need. Priority will be given to neighborhood revitalization, economic/workforce development, and homelessness prevention projects. Potential projects include, but are not limited to the following: increasing the availability of affordable housing, homebuyer counseling, economic development initiatives, youth educational and recreational opportunities, preventing homelessness and increasing access to quality public and private facilities. These projects must primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons and communities.

The initial Public Hearings for the PY 2023 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.6 million of PY 2023 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at Birmingham City Hall’s Council Chambers, Third Floor on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The link to participate in the virtual public hearings will be made available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development by January 17th.

The PY 2023 Action Plan will be developed after considering citizen comments and proposals received at the Public Hearings conducted virtually by the City’s Community Development Department on January 30, 2023, and February 1, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and from the timely receipt of written comments and proposals received in the Community Development Department on or before March 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

You may send completed proposals (email preferred) and comments to the attention of:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street

Room 1000 – City Hall

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. Applications will be available on the City of Birmingham’s website at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development beginning February 2, 2023.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

BT01/26/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for MICHAEL’S RESTAURANT WORK PLATFORM 1525 1st AVENUE, SOUTH Birmingham, AL 35233, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 12, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 2:10 p.m.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

An ON-SITE Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the project site, 1525 1st AVENUE SOUTH Birmingham, AL 35233. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – MICHAEL’S RESTAURANT WORK PLATFORM. Bids may be hand delivered to Conference Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Planning, Engineering and Permits Department, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Alan Terry Oglesby, City Architect

BT01/26/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

