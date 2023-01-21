Local Health Company to Expand in Birmingham, Add 200 New Positions

By Jerry Underwood

Leading patient-engagement company Pack Health, a Quest Diagnostics company, recently announced plans to add at least 200 new full-time employee positions through an expansion at its Birmingham facility that will create a significant economic impact in the region.

As a result of the company’s growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when many turned to virtual care services including health coaching, Pack Health is expanding its headquarters to accommodate the increasing employee head count. The $5.66 million project will allow Pack Health’s square footage to nearly double, from 25,000 square feet to 46,000.

Pack Health’s growth project is expected to generate up to $27 million in overall economic impact over a 20-year period, according to an estimate from the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), the region’s primary economic development agency.

“It is our pleasure to work with the state of Alabama to grow Pack Health in Birmingham,” said Mazi Rasulnia, Ph.D., founder and vice president of Pack Health. “Beyond our pride at what we have accomplished in the last few years, we are extremely proud to add 200 positions to Jefferson County and expand our capabilities in connecting diagnostic insights to our members managing chronic health conditions.

“These benefits will go a long way toward furthering our work building a healthier community, bringing better therapies to patients and lowering medical costs,” he said. “We look forward to deepening our connection to Birmingham’s vibrant health care community.”

Growth Plans

Pack Health was founded in 2013 and first established its headquarters in downtown Birmingham in 2018. After years of growth, its headquarters now houses programmers, developers, health advisers and other employees who assist in running the Pack Health platform.

Its new state-of-the-art center will continue to provide health coaching, engaging individuals online to build self-management skills, such as healthy eating for employee health programs and patient-reported outcome surveys for clinical trials, for better health outcomes.

The facility will also include an expanded fitness center, large walking trail and extensive healthy food options for employees, prioritizing employee wellness in the same manner Pack Health uses to serve its members.

“Pack Health represents one of Birmingham’s most successful startups, and it’s rewarding to see Quest Diagnostics validate that success by launching growth plans that solidify Pack Health’s future in its hometown,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This is great news for Birmingham and a testament to the vitality of the region’s startup ecosystem.”

Pack Health is a patient-engagement company that specializes in comprehensively addressing chronic conditions and comorbidities influenced by mental health, lifestyle behaviors, access to care and social determinants of health.

Pack Health employs certified health advisers trained across 30 chronic conditions who engage, motivate, monitor and support individuals through a digital engagement platform, providing personalized content.

Quest Diagnostics announced plans to acquire Pack Health in early 2022.

“Pack Health will play an increasingly important role at Quest Diagnostics, connecting our diagnostic insights to actions patients can take to improve their health,” said James E. Davis, CEO and president of Quest Diagnostics. “Pack Health provides ongoing engagement to help individuals sustain positive health choices, from maintaining an exercise program to participating in a clinical trial.

“With these capabilities, health plans, life science companies and employers can maximize the value of their health investments while also helping to create a healthier world,” he said.

Local Impact

Quest Diagnostics said Pack Health remains committed to growing within the city of Birmingham and remains a dedicated supporter of the local economy.

The company is also committed to upholding a diverse workforce. About 70% of positions at Pack Health are held by people who self-identify as female or a minority by ethnicity, and Pack Health plans to continue to prioritize diversity and inclusion efforts throughout its expansion and beyond.

Market research shows demand for health coaching is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. Pack Health’s health advisers work with each patient to craft a plan based on each individual’s needs, goals and health care providers’ recommendations to help its members move from where they are to where they want to go in their care journey.

The project was supported by the state of Alabama, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the BBA, the Jefferson County Commission and the city of Birmingham.

“This is great news for Birmingham. Pack Health’s success and Quest Diagnostics’ commitment to future growth in our community provide a testament to the startup environment in our region,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “I particularly want to applaud Pack Health’s focus on diversity and inclusion. This will provide a significant lift for the people of our city.”

“We are grateful for Quest Diagnostics and their commitment to adding high-quality jobs to our community,” added Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons. “It is energizing to work alongside the BBA to continue growing the life sciences sector in Jefferson County and surrounding areas, and we hope to only further the company’s success here for years to come.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

