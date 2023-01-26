New UAB Photo Exhibit Highlights People with Physical Disabilities

www.uab.edu

A new exhibition of photographs highlighting people who live with physical disabilities — and taken by a recent University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate who has cerebral palsy — will open Thursday, Jan. 26.

“Strength in Vulnerability – Deconstructing Ableism: Profiles of Success, Determination and Perseverance” explores ingrained, internalized ableism and inclusion, acceptance and advocacy to discuss issues that the community continues to face.

Photographer Harper Nichols and filmmaker Ingrid Pfau worked with the UAB School of Health Professions and the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability to create the exhibition.

Nichols, a December 2022 graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in photography from the UAB College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History, focused on her own disability for a photographic series while in school.

Pfau graduated from UAB in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science filmmaking, an individually designed major. A member of the Honors College University Honors Program, she was the first UAB alumna to receive the Jack Kent Cooke Graduate Arts Award.

