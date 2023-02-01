February 2, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

GUEST SERVICE AMBASSADOR

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Service Ambassador and a Guest Experience Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/02/2023

DOG PARK ATTENDANT FULL TIME AND PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a Dog Park Attendant Full Time and Part Time; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/02/2023

ASSISTANT MANAGER OF STADIUM SETUP

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/02/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Police Officer

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT02/02/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-903880

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MELISSA JOHNSON, DRYXELL JOHNSON, DAVID B. KELLEY, PAMELA S. KELLEY, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 517 22nd Street SW Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-08-4-012-010-002

Legal Description: LOTS 3A, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF LOTS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 OF GEORGE E. HAMILTON, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 129, PAGE 51, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903739

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PAULETTA COX (deceased); VIRGINIA COX; MARY ELIZABETH HUGHINS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 29, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 5313 Richard Arrington Jr. BLVD, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-2-013-004.000

Legal Description: LOT 8, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BOX, EDMONDSON, AND ROBINSON’S ADDITION TO WOODLAWN, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 19, IN THE OFFICE OF JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF ALABAMA BY DEED RECORDED IN REAL VOLUME 373, PAGE 615, WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 7 FEET OF LOT 8, ACCORDING TO THE BOX, EDMONDSON, AND ROBINSON SURVEY, THE MAP OR PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 19, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903886

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NOBLE L. GLOVER (DECEASED), MARGARET E. GLOVER (DECEASED), GLORIA JEAN GLOVER, GEORGE D, DUNCAN, HILDA C. DUNCAN, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 508 11th St. SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-4-015-025.000

Legal Description: NORTHWEST 47.5 FEET OF SOUTHEAST 95 FEET OF LOTS 2, 3, AND 4 OF BLOCK 12 ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF WEST END LAND AND IMPROVEMENT CO. AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 38 AND 39 IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. Also known as: NW 47.5 FT OF THE SE 95 FT OF LOTS 2 THRU 4 BLK 12 EXC SWLY 10 FT FOR ALLEY WEST END LD & IMP CO 1/38.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903876.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: D.G.WOODS aka DANIEL G. WOODS, LUCILLE MALLORY, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022, the BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY (the “Land Bank”) filed the above-styled Petition for Quiet Title pursuant to the Alabama Land Bank Authority Act (Act No. 2013-249). The Land Bank’s Petition asserts that any legal interests in the following described real property may be extinguished by order of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County vesting title to the property in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority.

Property Information:

Property Address: 316 4th Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-35-3-023-008.000

Legal Description: LOT 13, IN BLOCK 29, MAP OF SMITHFIELD SOUTH AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9001, MAP PAGE 149, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903877

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNA BELLE CLARK (DECEASED), EDDIE CLARK (DECEASED), CLAUDIA BELLE RICHARDSON (DECEASED), TAJUAN LASHA RICHARDSON, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2101 10th Place, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-2-012-009.000

Legal Description: LOT 12, BLOCK 8, IN THE SURVEY OF HUEY LAND COMPANY, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 6 LYING IN THE NW ¼ OF NW ¼ SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 17 RANGE 3 WEST.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903882

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. KIRK, RANDALL MAC POSEY, KATHY K. POSEY, DOYCE H. MITCHELL (DECEASED); JUDY M.MITCHELL (DECEASED); RICHARD T. MITCHELL; JAMES MICHAEL MITCHELL; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022, the BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY (the “Land Bank”) filed the above-styled Petition for Quiet Title pursuant to the Alabama Land Bank Authority Act (Act No. 2013-249). The Land Bank’s Petition asserts that any legal interests in the following described real property may be extinguished by order of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County vesting title to the property in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority.

Property Information:

Property Address: 4608 10th Avenue Birmingham, Alabama 35224

Tax Parcel ID No.: 30-00-02-1-040-003.000

Legal Description: LOT 14 & W ½ LOT 15 BLK 14 RESUR BLKS 13, 14, 17& 18 AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 0004, MAP PAGE 0106 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903884

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KARL A. WEST, LYNETTA WEST, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 420 AVENUE F, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-30-1-018-002.000

Legal Description: LOT 4 HUEY-PARKER & BARKER AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 0001, MAP PAGE 0349 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903887

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VINNEY COOPER, RAYMOND C. WINSTON, CLAUDE H. ESTES III, STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1421 Warrior Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No: 29-00-07-2-001-006.000

Legal Description: LOT 6, BLOCK 1, BELVIEW HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 39, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903501

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TLR AL, LLC; LOUIS FILES; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 17, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, in Block 8, according to the survey of Helena Heights, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 113, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086396 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 8 HELENA HEIGHTS and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-3-004-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/02/2023

CITY OF BESSEMER

Bessemer Public Library Board of Trustees Vacancy

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified candidates who have the interest, education and experience to submit resumes to serve on the Board of Trustees of Bessemer Public Library. Selected candidates will serve with compensation.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on February 7, 2023. Late resumes will be kept by the City, but not be considered for the position. The City Council will not consider any proposals submitted via facsimile, email or other forms of electronic transmission.

The position for Bessemer Public Library Board of Trustees of the City of Bessemer is open to all persons without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.

Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk

BT02/02/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Alabama Securities Commission, under the authority of Title 8. Chapter 6, Code of Alabama (1975), hereby gives notice that a formal Cease and Desist Order has been issued upon Demarcus Leon Hill (“Hill”) in connection with the solicitation of an unregistered investment involving the purchase and expansion of a Bank while Hill was acting as an unregistered agent, in violation of §8-6-4 and §8-6-3 (a), Code of Alabama (1975), respectively. Service of said Cease and Desist Order was attempted by registered mail upon Respondent at the following addresses: 408 Summerchase Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, which service was returned “ATTEMPTED- NOT KNOWN” after two attempts. Accordingly, PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that Demarcus Leon Hill is ordered to immediately CEASE AND DESIST from further solicitations in the offer or sales of securities into, within, or from the State of Alabama, and that this Order shall become permanent within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice. Respondents may request a hearing pursuant to §8-6-32, Code of Alabama (1975), by written notice to the Alabama Securities Commission, P.O. Box 304700, Montgomery, AL 36130-4700. prior to the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice. A copy of the Cease and Desist Order No. 2021-0007 may be obtained from the Alabama Securities Commission website, www.asc.alabama.gov.

BT02/02/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice of Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for Phase 1 Controlled Entry-Point Reno Birmingham, AL for Birmingham City Schools and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Assoc.Inc. during this period.

BT02/02/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District will open its Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List for families eligible for the Mainstream Voucher Program. Please visit our website at www.habd.org for additional information and eligibility requirements.

BT02/02/2023

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF W.N.R.

Case No.: JU-2022-000166.01

PUBLICATION ORDER

IN THIS CAUSE it is made to appear to the Court by the Affidavit of Petitioner, Brianna Linder, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Ashley Carin Ketchum, are unknown and that said mother has avoided service.

It further appears that service cannot be made because said Mother’s residence is unknown to affiant, and that this child was abandoned by the parents in this State.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that service by publication be made in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code, 1975 § 12-15-318, for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring Ashley Carin Ketchum to appear for the Termination of Parental Rights hearing and plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this cause before the 9th day of March 2023 at 8:30 a.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this 3rd day of January, 2023.

/s/ PATRICK D PINKSTON, JUVENILE JUDGE

BT02/02/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

