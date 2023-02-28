40th Annual Alabama State Games Return to Birmingham, June 9-11

By EMMA JOHNSTON

The 2023 Alabama State Games (ASG) marks the 40th anniversary of the annual multi-sport athletic event and will return to Birmingham, June 9-11 at various locations.

The opening ceremony at UAB Bartow Arena will be televised live to a statewide audience on the Alabama State Games Television Network. Events featuring different sports and a mix of athletes of all ages and abilities start June 10.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome the Alabama State Games and celebrate its dynamic athletes of all ages and abilities,” Mayor Randall Woodfin told The Montgomery Independent. “Birmingham is known regionally, nationally and internationally for hosting exceptional sporting events. The Games’ presence will not only have an economic impact, but also be another feather in the cap of special events to come to our city. We look forward to cheering them on.”

The ASF Foundation is awarding a record number of scholarships, 17 in total, for $20,000. Since 1983, The ASG has awarded $335,610 in scholarships through various partnerships and events.

Anyone planning to participate in The Games is eligible for the scholarships. The only requirement is to register to participate and attend the Opening Ceremony. In addition, every athlete that attends the Opening Ceremony will receive a free 40th Anniversary ASG t-shirt.

The 2023 Alabama State Games will feature a mix of new and familiar sporting events. Here are some new events to expect:

–American Saddlebred (Equestrian)

–Chess

–Esports

–Racquetball

–Ultimate Frisbee

Opening Ceremony: Friday, June 9, 7PM | UAB Bartow Arena

Events: Saturday-Sunday, June 10-11 | Various locations

Registration starts Wednesday, March 1. You can sign up here.

