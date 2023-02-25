Bessemer, Alabama’s First Black Fire Chief Retires

The Birmingham Times

Randall McFarland Jr., Bessemer’s first Black fire chief, has announced his retirement.

Chief McFarland Jr. has been with the Bessemer Fire Department for the last 28 years and became chief in 2017

An official ceremony honoring Chief McFarland Jr. was held this week at the Bessemer Civic Center.

Six years ago, Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley announced McFarland was the first Black fire chief in the city’s 130-year history. McFarland is a Birmingham native who was named a battalion chief in 2016.

McFarland also taught emergency medical technician classes at Lawson State Community College for 13 years, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 through 1994.

McFarland said his goals for the fire department were to be progressive, and train and assimilate a new generation of firefighters to serve the public in Bessemer and beyond with distinction.

