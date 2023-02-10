Community Leaders To Provide Valentine’s Gifts to City Students

Special to the Times

Sheriff Mark Pettway, Community Activist Eric Hall and six Pratt Neighborhood Association Groups will provide Valentine’s gifts and candy to faculty and more than 900 students at Birmingham schools including SouthHampton K-8, Inglenook K-8, Saint Aloysius, Barrett Elementary, and Carver High School.

They will distribute gifts as follows: Saint Aloysius Friday, Feb. 10 at noon; Barrett Elementary, Monday, Feb. 13 at noon; Inglenook K-8, Monday Feb. 13 at noon; South Hampton, Tues. Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and Carver High School (Special Education), Tues. Feb. 14 at noon.

“Love is a common language that transcends all barriers,” said Hall. “Young people need community and love to sustain them so that they can look death in the face and deal with despondency, disease, dread, and despair.”

With the help of community partners, the group will provide gifts while students made senior care packages for residents at Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation.

The Pratt Neighborhood Associations include Central Pratt, North Pratt, Sandusky, Smithfield Estates, South Pratt, and Thomas.

For more information contact Eric Hall at ericlhall82@yahoo.com

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

