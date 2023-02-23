Drew: For the Love of Safety

By Samuetta Hill Drew

As we conclude this brief series on self-care, which is the personification of love, it is important for women to remember the safety tips provided in last week’s and this week’s safety article. As the old saying goes “To Thine Own Self Be True.”

When traveling by air, the flight attendant provides safety flight instructions to the passengers minutes before take-off. The flight attendant lets everyone know that if the cabin loses air pressure, oxygen masks will drop down from overhead. The safety instructions further emphasize the importance for passengers to first place the oxygen mask over their face before assisting anyone else. An illustration of self-love and self-care.

Self-love and self-care are essential So, let’s continue to review other must know common sense safety tips for women.

Buddy up and always be prepared

It is best not to walk alone. When you are out, especially in the dark, it is safer to have someone else walk with you. If you must walk alone, try to stay in well-lit, public areas or carry a pocket-sized, high powered LED flashlight. You should carry a self-defense tool such as a whistle, taser, or pepper spray with you. Keep it ready and not tucked away in your purse.

Avoid being too flashy

Never be flashy with items like your smartphone, purse, cash, or jewelry when you are out walking. It can serve as an open invitation for trouble.

Car safety

Have your keys ready before walking to your car, especially at night, versus digging in your purse as you are walking toward your car or once you get to your car. Once inside the car, close your car door immediately, lock your car doors, turn on the ignition and drive off. Do not sit idle in your car with unlocked doors fiddling around inside. If someone in a car or outside of a store asks for your help, go inside and get an employee. If anyone asks for assistance with car issues when you are alone, stay in your car and offer to call for help. DO NOT get out and help them. Always lock your car doors. Store your belongings out of sight and in the trunk, if possible.

Protect your home

When away from home for an extended period of time like on vacation, leave a car visibly parked in the driveway so it looks like someone is home. Lock your doors even if you feel you live in a safe neighborhood. Better safe than sorry. Install a motion sensor light system along with an alarm system and security cameras. The cost for these items is now affordable for the average homeowner.

Communication

Make sure your phone is charged before leaving the house. It is always good practice to let someone close know where you are going and your approximate timeline. Pre-dial 911 if you find yourself in a situation where you feel unsafe so you can call for help quickly.

Keeping an Eye on Safety will continue to keep you in your circle of love with your family, friends and loved ones.

