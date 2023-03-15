Birmingham Business Group Announces Plans Keep Young Professionals in the Area

birminghambusinessalliance.com

Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) has announced the return of Onboard BHM, a community-driven program for young professionals seeking to explore and establish roots in the Greater Birmingham Region.

Onboard BHM is a six-month program designed for those early in their careers who are new to the area or looking for a deeper connection to their community. It will begin on May 18, 2023, and wrap up in October. Onboard also offers an intern track from May-July for students calling Birmingham home for the summer. The summer programming will end on July 31.

“We’re excited to showcase more of the Greater Birmingham Region’s diverse culture, strong sense of togetherness and undeniable ability to exceed expectations,” said Trevor Sutton, Talent Solutions lead at the BBA. “Top talent knows that Birmingham can offer a superior cost of living, but we want to highlight the opportunities here to thrive in your career, social circles and interests, too. It all starts with experiencing the magic of the Greater Birmingham Region and connecting with the incredible people who bring it to life.”

The program will feature exclusive events such as happy hour mixers with relevant young professional groups, tickets to Barons games, service days and educational panels reflecting the region’s culture like food, outdoor activities and civil rights history. Participants will also have access to an exclusive Onboard Slack workspace to interact with other participants.

“Building a strong talent pipeline is critical to our region’s economic growth. As the Greater Birmingham Region continues to develop and thrive, it is essential that businesses prioritize talent solutions and make a concerted effort to retain top performers,” said Emily Jerkins Hall, BBA’s President and COO. “By investing in these sorts of efforts, companies create a culture that attracts and retains the best and brightest talent, setting themselves up for long-term success in our vibrant, dynamic region.”

Pricing for this year’s program ranges from $125 to $450 for businesses who belong to the BBA. General admission pricing is also available. To learn more about Onboard sponsorship opportunities or to register for the program, click here or contact Trevor Sutton at tsutton@birminghambusinessalliance.com.

