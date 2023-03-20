Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Is Getting Married

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced his engagement to be married in a Facebook post on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Randall Woodfin (@woodfinforbham)

The post contains a photograph of Woodfin at the moment he asked Kendra Morris, owner of Iron City Premier Realty, to be his wife, as well as a couple of pictures of the couple and a closer shot on the engagement ring.

The pictures were taken at downtown cocktail bar Paper Doll, where Woodfin and Morris shared their first date in the summer of 2021, a date which started at Paper Doll before a walk to Mexican restaurant El Barrio, Woodfin said.

“Our first outing over a drink turned into dinner, which turned into a kiss. We’ve been dating ever since,” Woodfin told AL.com.

Though her name wasn’t mentioned in the post, Morris has been seen in multiple social media posts made by the mayor in his second term, including a video posted on Aug. 24 the night he was reelected, in which Woodfin and Morris dance together at various locations around the city.

Quick dance break before final results:

“Essence” — the core nature or most important quality of a person or thing. We all carry something that brings the very core nature of who we are! And what better what to express that quality then through dance?! Thank you to @UrsulaDance… pic.twitter.com/DwBNDD39AF — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) August 25, 2021

In September 2022, Woodfin posted to Instagram a few photos of the pair on a visit to Central American country Belize.

Across social media platforms, Woodfin has amassed more than 10,000 likes on his posts about the engagement and received congratulations from local and national voices, including comedian Rickey Smiley, former Atlanta, Georgia Mayor Keisha Bottoms and activist writer Shaun King, who is a fellow Morehouse College grad.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

