Explore Birmingham Safely Outdoors

Do you love the city of Birmingham and want to learn more about it? If yes, then the Birmingham Walking Tours are for you! For over a decade, Vulcan Park & Museum (VPM) has created educational, fun tours that explore the architectural beauty and history of the city.

Led by historians and architects, our tours reveal the places and people that define Birmingham. Tours are offered on select Saturdays and Sundays from March to November. See below for the full list of tours and registration information. These tours are generously supported by The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Spire and Stone Building Company.

VPM has also partnered with Antonia Revell, Chief History Maker of Freedom Line Tours and the Founder of Genesis History Maker CDC, to offer additional select tours. Beginning April 2023, “The Downton Churches” tours, focusing on the original congregations, will be offered on select Saturdays and Mondays. “The Dynamite Hill” tours will be offered beginning July 2023 on select Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays focusing on the important work of history makers and living legends in this neighborhood. Registration is $40 for Vulcan Park and Museum members and $60 for non-members.

Upcoming tour dates

APRIL 29

Breathing Life Into Landmarks

Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of historic rehabilitation through the help of tax credits. On this tour, we will discuss the redevelopment of some of Birmingham’s most cherished landmarks including revisiting some of the “12 Most Wanted” properties identified by Operation New Birmingham nearly 20 years ago. We will explore how tax credits played a crucial role in revitalizing these buildings, and see first-hand the positive impact they have had on the community.

MAY 20

City Walk | Linn Park

Join David Fleming, REV Birmingham, and Cheryl Morgan, FAIA, Emerita Director of Auburn Urban Studio, as we explore the downtown’s new City Walk and our historic Linn Park. We’ll not only talk about the history of the “civic heart of our city” but also about the design process, place making, and the new vision for Linn Park which includes the Jefferson County Memorial Project.

Huge thanks to the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Spire and Stone Building Company for making this event possible.

