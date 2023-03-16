Former Winn-Dixie in Five Points West to Welcome New Grocer

A long-vacant grocery store property in Five Points West will soon be open for business as a new grocer moves in.

Meat Depot 5 Points will occupy the former Winn-Dixie location at 2220 Bessemer Road. According to a recent Facebook curated by the new entity, West Birmingham location is expected to open in early April.

Birmingham residents in and surrounding Five Points West have been waiting for a new supermarket to fill the void that Winn-Dixie left. The location was previously eyed for a Dansby Foods store, but the deal never materialized and the property continued to sit empty in an area considered to be a food desert.

Last year, Food Giant’s parent company, Mitchell Retail, was approved for $640,000 by the Birmingham City Council for tenant improvements and modernization of the Five Points West retail property.

The grocer is known for its bulk meat deals and low name brand prices. Currently there is another Meat Depot located in Roebuck at 1127 Huffman Road. The grocer, which is affiliated with Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, recently completed an acquisition replacing a first-to-state grocer in Northport. The new Meat Depot opened on Feb. 8.

Meat Depot 5 Points was not available for comment before presstime.

