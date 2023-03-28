UAB-Licensed Radio Station WBHM 90.3 FM Lays Off at Least 4 Employees

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Radio station WBHM 90.3 FM on Monday laid off at least four employees, according to sources. The station is licensed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The station later confirmed the layoffs, but not the number of workers.

“WBHM unfortunately needed to reduce our team in order to remain financially sustainable and protect our ability to continue to serve our community with important local and national news and entertainment,” said Will Dahlberg, Executive Director and General Manager of WBHM Radio in a statement. “It would be inappropriate to comment on specific personnel matters.”

WBHM features programming from National Public Radio, American Public Media and Public Radio Exchange.

According to its website, more than half of the station’s financial support comes from members, with additional support from corporate underwriting and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

