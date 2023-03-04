Real Men Read and Mentor Young Boys in Birmingham

The Birmingham Times

WBRC Fox 6 anchor Steve Crocker (above) reads to a group of boys from area elementary schools, as part of the 13th annual Real Men Read Program at Miles College on Friday. Dozens of area men and local students gathered inside Miles’ Knox-Windham Gymnasium for the event, which was organized as a partnership among education nonprofit I See Me, Miles and Alabama State University and hosted by Miles.

I See Me Inc., founded by Devon Frazier helps to dismantle illiteracy among young people of color.

For over a decade, Real Men Read has presented a powerful image of mostly Black men of all professions countering negative stereotypes and serving as mentors by reading books to hundreds of young boys in the 3rd through 5th grades. Friday was the first in-person Real Men Read in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This year’s theme was, “We Are Every Good Thing” in reference to the book written by Derrick Barnes. Each young man in attendance will receive his book “I Am Every Good Thing.”

Follow I See Me Inc. by clicking on our website www.iseemeinc.com or following us on social media.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

