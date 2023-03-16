Sharpe-Jefferson: Making Tough Decisions

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

It’s probably one of the things we would avoid if we could, but we soon understand that this is unavoidable.

Decisions must be made and some will feel like the toughest ones of our lives but while you’re in the midst of making that decision remember that it’s in the challenging days that character is shaped and molded.

We are grateful for the days which allow us to float by simply pressing auto play, with little more than putting into practice what we naturally do every day. But there are other times tough decisions must be made. And we walk in these times understanding that our temporary discomfort will produce a far greater reward later.

When I’m faced with making tough decisions, here are some guiding thoughts I hone in on to make the process flow a more smoothly.

First, I clear out my path to reduce distractions and extraneous noise (including listening to people). I focus on getting in a quiet space and think through the decision that needs to be made. At this point there’s no pressure to do anything but thinking through that affords an opportunity to look at the decision from every angle before action is taken.

Then I write extensively regarding the subject. I believe in the power of journaling because it allows a safe space to express your thoughts, feelings, fears, anxieties, and insecurities before taking the leap into decision-making.

And this next step may sound a little far-fetched but I sit in the decision. Here’s what I mean.

I move my mind forward to the place of making the decision and allowing myself to see and feel all the emotions while being in that place. I believe our minds are powerful tools that can be utilized to great extents that we have yet to tap.

I’m just asking you to see it before you do it. Feel it before you finalize it. If you do this before, you could help yourself immensely.

In some cases, it will help you avoid making a bad or a rush decision. In other cases, the decision will still need to be made, but you will be less intimidated by the unknown because you have done the work to think through it.

We all have been here or will have to go here in tough decision-making days. But my hope is that by taking a little time on the front end of the decision, you’ll be more empowered to do what’s in the best interest of you and all involved.

As always, I’m cheering for you and just an email away if you need to chat.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

