April 13, 2023

Employment

CAPITAL PROJECTS MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Capital Projects Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume tocareers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530

BT04/13/2023

RETAIL MANAGER

Manage daily operations. Responsible for retail staffing, inventory control,

pricing policies, prepare displays, manage retail transactions and reports.

Min. 2 yrs. exp. as Retail Manager or Management is required. Mail Resume:

IB LLC; Attn: S. Kassam, 3800 Clairmont Ave. S, Birmingham, AL 35222

BT04/13/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Summer College Resident Advisor

Summer College Resident Hall Director

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT04/13/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-901918

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILDRED HOWARD (DECEASED); BEVERLY JUNE HOWARD (DECEASED); EDNA MARY WARREN (DECEASED); and their unknown devisees and heirs; FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES,INC.; BAMA LTD.; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 30, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 606 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having a legal description of: A part of Lots 1,2 and 3, in Block 5, according to the map and plan of Kenilworth, as surveyed and laid off by Rugby Land and Improvement Company, which map is recorded in Map Book 5, Page 93, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the North line of Princeton Avenue 75 feet West of the intersection of the West line of College Street with the North line of Princeton Avenue, run thence in a Northerly direction parallel with College Street 140 feet to an alley; thence in a Westerly direction along the South line of said alley 50 feet; thence in a Southerly direction parallel with College Street 140 feet to Princeton Avenue; thence in an Easterly direction along the North line of Princeton Avenue 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a E 50 FT OF W 100 FT LOTS 1+2+3 BLK KENILWORTH and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-03-2-024-012.000 a/k/a 0129000320240120000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/13/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902079

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARY T. WHITE (DECEASED); BARBARA GIVENS EAST (DECEASED); FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; MERS acting solely as Nominee for ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 18, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 2541 29th Place W., Birmingham, Alabama 35208 and having a legal description of:

Lot 4, in Block 4, according to the plan and survey of Fairview Park, as recorded in Map Book 5 Page 115, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 4 FAIRVIEW PARK and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-1-026-005.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, at 10:15 a.m., in Room 340,716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/13/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902077.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELNORA K. HARRELL (DECEASED), a/k/a ELEANOR K. HARRELL (DECEASED); COSBY HARRELL, JR. (DECEASED); MILDRED HOWARD (DECEASED); BEVERLY JUNE HOWARD (DECEASED); EDNA MARY WARREN (DECEASED); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 18, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1645 19th Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having a legal description of:

Lots 16 and 17, in Block 8, according to the survey of West End Hills, as recorded in Map Book 27, Page 99, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 8 WEST END HILLS and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-17-4-003-007.000 a/k/a 0129001740030070000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in Room 360,716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/13/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900044

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EUGUENE W. DICKEY. JR.; ESTATE OF EUGENE W. DICKEY, SR.; JESSICA JOHNSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Block 21 F, according to the Survey of Ensley, recorded in Map Book 4, Page 3, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097392 as follows: LOTS 7 THRU 10 BLK 21-F ENSLEY PB 4 PG 3

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-31-3-046-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/13/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903485

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; BISTRO ENTERTAINMENT, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 16, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 16, according to the Survey of W. S. Coopers Addition to Norwood, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 86, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018073569 as follows: LOT 16 2 S COOPER ADD TO NORWOOD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-3-023-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 19, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Garner & Associates, Roofing and Facility Services, LLC., Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Construction, Partial Reroofing of Various Shelby County Schools Package B, at SHELBY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION,

410 East College Street Columbiana, AL 35051 for the State of Alabama and Shelby County, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C.

Garner & Associates, Roofing and Facility

(Contractor)

261 Wiggins Street Rainbow City, AL 35906

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Storm Shelters for Jefferson County Commission at Jefferson County, AL for the State of Alabama and the county of Jefferson County, AL, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Pelham High School Field Addition and Baseball Turf Renovations at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the city of Pelham, AL, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates ,Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE of COMPLETION

In accordance with chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that MJS CONTRACTING LLC

(Contractor ) has completed the Contract for Lister Hill Ground Floor Testing Lab Renovation in Birmingham AL for UAB, and have made a request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify UAB Planning, Design & Construction 801 6th Ave South Bham AL 35233.

MJS CONTRACTING LLC

P.O Box 161

Cook Spring, AL 35052

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removing and replacement of the boiler at the Allen Library on purchase order #P0003146 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the

Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the clearing and

removing of debris around the Math Science building on blanket purchase order #P0004197 and have made request for final

settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that ICS Inc., 22485 Hwy 11, Steele, AL

35987, “Contractor”, has completed the Contract for UAB REPLACEMENTS OF WEST PAVLIION PLC’S AND ATS’S IN SPAIN WALLACE AND RUSSELL AMBULATORY CENTER AT UAB HOSPITAL FOR UAB HEALTH SYSTEM, UAB# H165026,

BPA# 117-17, at 615 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s),

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify BPA, 2805 CRESCENT AVE, STE 200, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209

(Architect).

BT04/13/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Bids (RFB) for the build and delivery of one (1) commercially produced diesel engine driven Class 1 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle. Copies of the RFB, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/, or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com.

BT04/13/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

LEAD-BASED PAINT CONTRACTORS

Request for Qualifications

Introduction

The City of Birmingham, Alabama, (the City), is soliciting qualification proposals for multiple contractors to conduct services in support of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant administered through the City’s Community Development Department.

For all federal funds, there are specific duties that must be performed in order to ensure that the City complies with all applicable federal rules and regulations. These rules and regulations include both those published by the individual federal agencies, as well as those standard grant administrative procedures applicable throughout the federal system of intergovernmental assistance (including OMB management circulars). In addition, compliance with the Codes of Alabama, Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham is required.

Scope of Services

The successful contractor will provide lead-based paint abatement services in accordance with design specifications that will be provided for all scopes of work. The services will be conducted on single and family residences located throughout the City of Birmingham. The contractor does not currently have to be licensed as an Alabama Lead Hazard Reduction Contractor through the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) but must have licensure as a general contractor or specialty trade. Contractors not currently licensed by the ADPH will be required to attend multi-day accredited classes provided by University of Alabama Safe State. A company must have at least one (1) accredited Lead-Based Paint Supervisor. All personnel providing site services in support of the abatement will require Lead-Based Paint worker training and accreditation. There is also a requirement for lead-based paint supervisors to pass an EPA Certification Exam (3rd Party Exam). Upon passing the 3rd party exam, the contractor will be required to apply for firm licensure through the ADPH.

Proposed Evaluation

All submitted proposals will be evaluated on the following criteria:

1) Hourly rates. Only a specific hourly rate for various categories of personnel such as supervisors, workers, administrative, etc. (Rate 1-10).

2) Unit rates. Provide unit rates for the following services (not inclusive of all activities) (Rate 1-20):

a) Window removal & replacement, each b) Exterior door removal and replacement, each c) Removal and replacement of wood trim such as baseboards, per L.F. d) Paint film stabilization that includes wet sanding, HEPA vacuuming, application of primer and final application of approved color paint, per ft2 e) Interior door removal and replacement, each f) Dust reduction, per ft2 g) Mobilization, lump sum h) Installation of decontamination unit, lump sum i) Non-hazardous waste disposal (residential paint waste is exempt from hazardous waste), per ton

3) Demonstrated experience. Experience should be thoroughly demonstrated in the proposal. Proposals should be as specific as possible regarding proposed staffing and should demonstrate adequate available staffing capacity sufficient to prioritize any work assignments. (Rate 1-20).

4) Specific work examples/references demonstrating required experience. (Rate 1-10).

5) Prior successful experience with CDBG, and HUD grant programs. (Rate 1-10).

6) Firm location within the City. (Rate 0 or 5).

7) Qualifications of firm and proposed staff. (Rate 1-10).

8) Firm’s minority status. (Rate 0 or 5).

9) Firm’s woman-owned status (0 or 5)

10) Section 3 Business or Employ Section 3 Residents. (Rate 0 or 5).

11) Maximum Points Available: 100

Method of Payments/Term of Agreements

Only specific hourly rates for various categories of personnel such as lead supervisors, lead workers, non-lead workers, clerical, etc., will be acceptable.

Payments will be made on a bid basis, with payments based on assigned tasks, and any approved change orders with job title, hourly rates, and materials required for tasks performed under the terms of any agreement awarded.

Content of Proposals

Two (2) identical proposals should be submitted to the Community Development Department in a format of your selection. Proposals should address all concerns previously stated and should focus on the documented capabilities of the firm/individual and costs for services.

The proposal should also include an Equal Employment Statement whereby the firm states that “In its employment practices and services rendered, it does not and shall not discriminate, based on an individual’s race, national origin, sex or religion.”

To be considered, proposals must be received in the office of the City’s Community Development Department no later than Friday, April 14th, 2023, 4:00 p.m., and should be addressed as follows:

Lead Grant Contractor Services

Ms. LaReisha Higginbottom

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street-10th floor

Birmingham, AL 35203

Please direct any questions about the RFQ to:

ATTN: Judith Pike, Lead Grant Coordinator

jpike@bpsciences.com

The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals received in response to this request for proposals.

BT04/13/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Project No. CL-BR-863, Bridge on CR-863 over the Tallapoosa River, in Cleburne County will be received on Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at the Cleburne County Engineers Office located at 302 Haley Rd, Heflin, Al. 36264.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Virtual Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, Wednesday, April 5th, 2023. For information required to attend the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference please email Keith Kelley, PE @ keith.kelley@aecom.com. Although this conference is not mandatory, if you are interested in bidding this project, you are strongly encouraged to attend.

The project consists generally of replacement of the existing bridge span on CR-863 over the Tallapoosa River in Cleburne County, AL.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained free of charge by email request to Keith Kelley, PE at keith.kelley@aecom.com. A response will be received containing the .pdf bid documents and plan set. Alternatively and with advanced notice, hard copies of the plans can be obtained at the office of AECOM Technical Services, Inc. located at 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Cleburne County. ATTN: Lee Estes, P.E., 302 Haley Rd, Heflin, Alabama 36264. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR Project No. CL-BR-863”.

BT04/13/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Public School and College Authority and the University of Montevallo at the office of Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant, University of Montevallo, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant Conference Room, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115, until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 for:

Univ of Montevallo-Harmon Hall Science & Math Bldg Renov Phase II (Rebid Package)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, interior renovation of eight (8) existing classrooms and two (2) existing storage rooms, including flooring abatement, selective demolition, new finishes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work. Bid alternates include exterior window replacement, interior wood door and associated hardware replacement, existing elevator modernization upgrades, and renovation of twenty-seven (27) existing offices.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics digitally or in printed form upon deposit of $200 per set, which will be refunded in full on one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents to Alabama Graphics in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution. Drawings will be available on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Drawings may be examined at the office of Studio 2H Design, LLC, 1721 4th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Birmingham, AL 35203 on or after Monday, April 3, 2023 and digitally through Dodge Data and Analytics, Construction Market Data and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the University of Montevallo Physical Plant Conference Room, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors. Bidders wanting to visit the project site, contact Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant at (205) 665-6130.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Alabama Public School and College Authority, and

Local Owner:

University of Montevallo Montevallo, Alabama

Director of Facilities: Coty Jones

Holland Floyd Physical Plant 75 College Drive

Montevallo, AL 35115

Architect:

Studio 2H Design, LLC

1721 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 101

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

205-264-9988

Program Manager:

TCU Consulting Services LLC 3500 Eastern Blvd.

Suite 200

Montgomery, AL 36116

BT04/13/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP at Meeting Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on the 28th day of April, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Office of Community Services and Workforce Development, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “ShaDel Nix”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS (6) ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Fire Hydrant

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount, for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222.

The bid package may be obtained by contacting Sentell Engineering, 639 Black Bears Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (Telephone (205)-752-5564 contact: Ed Morris). Plans and contract documents will then be available for purchase at TuscaBlue Printing. The cost from TuscaBlue will be $150.00 plus shipping. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same procedure. Additional Electronic plans and documents will be provided at no additional cost.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975 as amended.

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT04/13/2023

NOTICE ( Use HABD Logo )

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District will open its Project – Based Voucher Waiting List for The Villas at Titusville on April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. – April 18, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Please visit our website at www.habd.org for the full public notice and additional information.

BT04/13/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Contractors interested in bidding on Weatherizing homes and assessors interested in proposing to assess homes for

Weatherization in the Blount, Cherokee, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshal, and/or St. Clair County areas need to

provide name, mailing address, email address, and telephone number to the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama,

Inc. Interested contractors must provide a copy of their Liability Insurance ($1,000,000 of coverage), Workmen’s Compensation

Insurance, Unlimited Homebuilder License, and State Business License. Contractors must have BPI Home Energy Professional Retrofit Installer Technician and Combustion Safety Certificates or proof of three or more years of weatherization experience

within the last five years. Contractors must own or have access to Weatherization tools and equipment and be proficient using

the equipment. Contractors must possess and provide licenses for HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Vendor, and Electrical work or provide

license of certified sub-contractor that will be used. All requirements must be met by the date below to be considered for

placement on the contractors list. For questions contact Tyesha Ray at tyesha@caaneal.org. Contractors interested in applying

for consideration for addition to the Qualified Bidder List for the 2023 contract year must submit all information to Tyesha via

email by Friday April 28, 2023.

BT04/13/2023

ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) CONSULTING SERVICES

Subject: Request for Proposal

Prospective Responders:

Sealed technical proposals for consultant services for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). The Request for Proposal (RFP) package (both hard and electronic copy) must be submitted no later than Monday, June 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST to the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

Attention: Derrick M. Murphy

ami.procurement@bwwb.org

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The RFP and public notice can be obtained by visiting BIDS AND RFPs | Birmingham Water Works. Mailed submittals must

clearly label the package titled Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consulting Services and name of the Proposer on the

outside of the delivery package. Ten (10) bind copies must be comb, spiral, or glue style. Three ring binders are not acceptable

as a binding method. The BWWB recommends that the Proposer’s RFP submittals be limited to no more than 30 pages

(not including the cover letter, resumes, etc.). The RFP outlines the schedule for the submission and evaluation of the submittals.These are tentative dates only; the BWWB reserves the right to adjust these dates at its sole discretion.

A mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Proposal will not be accepted from

any prospective Firm who does not attend the Pre- Proposal Conference at the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

Training Room- Ground Floor

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business

(“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm

from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of

BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status. It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among

contractors, suppliers, vendors, and firms that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under

this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in contract awards; rather Firms must demonstrate compliance with the

Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the

City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

The Board right is reserved to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the

proposer it is deemed to serve the “Board’s” interests best and most economically. The Board reserves the right to cancel the

contract due to non- satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct

any violations of the proposal. The Board reserves the right to re-advertise.

BT04/13/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS AND CONTRACTOR/SUBCONTRACTOR PRE-QUALIFICATION

Sealed proposals will be received by Madison County Executive Airport Authority, at the office of Mr. Tom Sharp, Jr.,

Chairman, Madison County Executive Airport Authority, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759 until 2:00 p.m. CST May 2, 2023 for the

JET A 25K Gallon Fuel Tank

AIG PROJECT No. 3-01-0087-036-2023

At the Huntsville Executive Airport

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for April 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the conference room of the

Huntsville Executive Airport Terminal Building, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759.

Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all General Contractors intending to submit a proposal.

The project consists of installing a Jet A 25k gallon fuel tank, grading, drainage, concrete paving, lighting, electrical, etc.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Madison County Executive Airport Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing

of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be obtained or examined at the office of Sain Associates, Inc.,

5021 Technology Drive, Suite B2, Huntsville, Alabama 35805; Phone 256-947-4770.

PDF sets of the plans and specifications can obtained at no cost. See email request to hwilson@sain.com.

Hard copies of the bid documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good

condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be

obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All contractors bidding in amounts

exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of

Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or

considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the

outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals andto waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All prospective contractors and sub-contractors must comply with the provisions of the Code of Alabama,

Section 31-13-9 (a) and (b) (Beason-Hammond Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act).

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice

law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its

own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Madison County Executive Airport Authority

(Awarding Authority)

Sain Associates, Inc

(Engineer)

BT04/13/2023

Executive Summary

Jefferson County, Alabama

Department of Community Services

Amended Final Statement of Community Development Objectives and Projected Use of Funds

Program Years 2016-2022

Jefferson County, Alabama, and a consortium of municipalities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Bessemer, Sumiton, and Helena), received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development annual grant for the 2016-2022 Program Years from the Annual Action Plan of the 2015 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and 2020 Five-Year Consolidated Plan. These are the 42nd-48th year of the Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plans that include the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), The Emergency Shelter/Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG), and the HOME Program (HOME).

Pursuant to the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, Jefferson County, Alabama is hereby publishing the Final Amended Statement of Objectives and Projected Use of Funds for this year of the Program (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2023). This Final Amended Statement will be developed after receiving citizen comments and views at a public hearing to be held on April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Jefferson County Department of Community Services located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodations or questions regarding the Plan, should call 325-5761 in advance for assistance.

AVAILABILITY OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

This is a summary of the proposed amendments for Community Development Programs. Copies of this summary may also be reviewed online at (https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=604&pg=Community+Development+%28Projects%29) or by calling 205-325-5761. Arrangements can also be made to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as those with limited English proficiency. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services and telephone number leaving a message with their name and number if they reach voicemail. Copies will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson.

Comments must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on Mary 15, 2023. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attn: Amendment Comments

The Final Amended Use of Funds stated herein has been developed so as to give maximum feasible priority to activities which will principally benefit low and moderate income persons and families. In addition, the projected use of funds is consistent with Jefferson County’s goal of:

Stabilizing low and moderate income neighborhoods located in consortium cities and unincorporated Jefferson County; Providing safe and affordable housing; Providing jobs for low and moderate income persons and families; and Improving the economic life in Jefferson County by encouraging business development.

The purpose of this Amendment is to rename activities, reconcile accounts, reduce activities, increase activities, add activities, and delete activities in these program years. The following are the activities to be adjusted:

PROGRAM YEAR 2016 (42nd)

CDBG

Reduce unobligated balance by $25,000.00.

Increase the following activity:

Center Point Senior Center $249,271.71 to $274,271.71 ($25,000.00)

PROGRAM YEAR 2019 (45th)

CDBG-CV

Rename the Following Activities:

Royal Divinity to Emergency Food Assistance

Salvation Army to Emergency Rental, Utility, and Mortgage Assistance

ESG-CV

Reduce the Following Activity:

Administration $185,009.64 to $184,509.64 ($500.00)

Increase the Following Activity:

HMIS $187,142.13 to $187,642.13 ($500.00)

PROGRAM YEAR 2021 (47th)

CDBG

Reduce the Following Activities:

Fairfield Grasselli Resurfacing $264,636.24 to $220,438.08 ($44,198.17)

Brighton Sidewalks $264,636.24 to $12,369.19 ($252,267.06)

Add the Following Activity:

Brighton Resurfacing $0.00 to $285,724.55 ($285,724.55)

Graysville East Park Improvements $0.00 to $7,970.74 ($7,970.74)

Graysville Southeast Park Improvements $0.00 to $2,769.94 ($2,769.94)

PROGRAM YEAR 2022 (48th)

CDBG

Delete the Following Activities:

Brighton Waterlines $164,193.13 to $0 ($164,193.13)

Add the Following Activity:

Brighton Resurfacing $0 to $164,193.13 ($164,193.13)

BT04/13/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE JEFFERSON COUNTY CONSORTIUM PROPOSED CITIZENS’ PARTICIPATION PLAN REGARDING COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS IS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW AND PUBLIC COMMENT

A copy of the proposed Citizens’ Participation Plan is available for viewing at the Jefferson County Department of Community

Services:

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Suite A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

In addition, the Plan may be reviewed at the following web site:

https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=604&pg=Community+Development+%28Projects%29

Jefferson County encourages citizen input in the development of the Citizens’ Participation Plan. Those desiring to submit

written comments must do so to the address shown below:

Office of the Director

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Suite A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

The comment period to submit all written comments on the Proposed Citizens’ Participation Plan ends on May 1, 2023.

Therefore, all written comments must be received at the above address on or before 5:00 PM, May 1, 2023.

BT04/13/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Birmingham Airport Authority is accepting bids for Construction of an Air Cargo Facility” consists of the construction of a

single-story Pre-Engineered Metal Building that is approximately 53,000 square feet (436 feet long by 121 feet wide),

with the construction of concrete aircraft parking apron, and reconstruction of an existing concrete aircraft parking apron,

and related Work improvements.

A complete set of electronic bid documents including plans, specifications, and bid proposal package, will be available

for download in electronic PDF format only on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at questcdn.com.

Reference QuestCDN eBidDoc # 8446319. The cost to download the bid documents is $15.00, payable through QuestCDN.

BIDS shall be received on behalf of the Birmingham Airport Authority, submitted in a sealed envelope and/or container plainly

marked on the outside with the name, address, and license number of the bidder; and the name of the Project

“Bid Package No. 2: Air Cargo Building Two – Construction of an Air Cargo Facility before the time and date due of

2:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Submitted Bids are to be addressed and delivered to the attention of:

Birmingham Airport Authority,

Mr. Ed Seoane, Vice President of Purchasing,

5900 Messer Airport Highway,

Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Electronic Bid submittals are not allowed and will not be considered.

BT04/13/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975,

notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned

vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash

to the highest bidder at 7a.m. on 5-12-23 at

731 New Hill Ln, Birmingham, AL 35221. Seller reserves

the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2006 Chevrolet Impala, 2G1WB58K469383052

BT04/13/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975,

notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned

vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash

to the highest bidder at 7a.m. on 5-12-23 at

4320 Newton St., Birmingham, AL 35217. Seller reserves

right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2013 Chrysler 200, 2G1WB58K469383052

BT04/13/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

