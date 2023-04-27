April 27, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

MARKETING INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for a Marketing Intern, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume tocareers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/27/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Grant Accountant

Admissions Counselor

Head Coach, Acrobatics and Tumbling

Assistant Coach, Men’s Wrestling

Administrative Assistant II

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT04/27/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-900919.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAY BATAIN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 3460 Ellis Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35221

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-19-1-008-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 5, according to the map and survey of Parkview, as recorded in Map Book 7, Page 103, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132696 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 5 PARKVIEW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900920

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WASH THOMAS, JR. a/k/a THOMAS WASH, JR. AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WASH THOMAS, JR. a/k/a THOMAS WASH, JR.; ANNIE MAE THOMAS a/k/a ANNIE MAE WASH AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNIE MAE THOMAS a/k/a ANNIE MAE WASH; SIMON-WILLIAMSON CLINIC, P.C.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2009 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 10, according to the survey of Westhaven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025281 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900921

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ADRIAN PINSON; FRANK K. BYNUM, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK K. BYNUM; NEW INVESTMENTS, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2005 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, in Block 10, according to the survey of Westhaven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025276 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900922.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHERRI LYNN BROOKS a/k/a SHERRI LYNN MARTIN-BROOKS a/k/a CHERRY LYNN MARTIN, HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN, ELOISE H. MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISE H. MARTIN, RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN, as heirs of HAL C. MARTIN AND MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL C. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; NCEP, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ALABAMA DENTAL ASSOCIATES, P.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 308 20th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-023.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, in Block 10, according to the map and survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025279 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900923

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHERRI LYNN BROOKS a/k/a SHERRI LYNN MARTIN-BROOKS a/k/a CHERRY LYNN MARTIN; HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN a/k/a HAL CHRIS MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN a/k/a HAL CHRIS MARTIN; ELOISE H. MARTIN a/k/a ELOISE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISE H. MARTIN a/k/a ELOISE MARTIN; RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL C. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; NCEP, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ALABAMA DENTAL ASSOCIATES, P.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 304 20th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-024.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, in Block 10, according to the map and survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025278 as follows: LOT 12 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900519

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHN PECHI; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 14, 15, 16, 17 and the Southeast 6.5 feet of Lot 13, Block PP3, according to the Map of Ensley Land Company’s 5th Addition to Ensley as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 4, Page 80.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2019080443 as follows: LOTS 14 THRU 17 & SE 6 1/2 FT OF LOT 13 BLK PP3 ENSLEY 4TH ADD 4/80

and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-01-1-003-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-902272

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LAMAR REAL ESTATE ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 2, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 1/2 of Lot 3-B, according to the map of Ward’s Resurvey of Lots 3 & 4 in Block 23, South Smithfield, recorded in Map Book 187 Page Page 36, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111415 as follows: W 1/2 OF LOT 3-B BLK 23 WARDS RESUR 187/36

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-4-024-002.002

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900907

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTES-HALE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, INC.; TAX INVESTMENTS, INC.; THOMAS B. WHITFIELD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on March 21, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 1032 6th Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

Lot 34-A Blk 8 Map of a Resurvey & Sub of Lots 33 & 34 Blk 8, College Hills Sub, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-2-005-044.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/27/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removing and replacement of the boiler at the Allen Library on purchase order #P0003146 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/27/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that ICS Inc., 22485 Hwy 11, Steele, AL

35987, “Contractor”, has completed the Contract for UAB REPLACEMENTS OF WEST PAVLIION PLC’S AND ATS’S IN SPAIN WALLACE AND RUSSELL AMBULATORY CENTER AT UAB HOSPITAL FOR UAB HEALTH SYSTEM, UAB# H165026,

BPA# 117-17, at 615 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s),

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify BPA, 2805 CRESCENT AVE, STE 200, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209

(Architect).

BT04/27/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB GSB 5th Floor Renovations project, UAB Project #H215022, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 521 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/27/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Bids (RFB) for the build and delivery of one (1) commercially produced diesel engine driven Class 1 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle. Copies of the RFB, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/, or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com.

BT04/27/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Birmingham Airport Authority is accepting bids for Construction of an Air Cargo Facility” consists of the construction of a

single-story Pre-Engineered Metal Building that is approximately 53,000 square feet (436 feet long by 121 feet wide),

with the construction of concrete aircraft parking apron, and reconstruction of an existing concrete aircraft parking apron,

and related Work improvements.

A complete set of electronic bid documents including plans, specifications, and bid proposal package, will be available

for download in electronic PDF format only on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at questcdn.com.

Reference QuestCDN eBidDoc # 8446319. The cost to download the bid documents is $15.00, payable through QuestCDN.

BIDS shall be received on behalf of the Birmingham Airport Authority, submitted in a sealed envelope and/or container plainly

marked on the outside with the name, address, and license number of the bidder; and the name of the Project

“Bid Package No. 2: Air Cargo Building Two – Construction of an Air Cargo Facility before the time and date due of

2:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Submitted Bids are to be addressed and delivered to the attention of:

Birmingham Airport Authority,

Mr. Ed Seoane, Vice President of Purchasing,

5900 Messer Airport Highway,

Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Electronic Bid submittals are not allowed and will not be considered.

BT04/27/2023

ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) CONSULTING SERVICES

Subject: Request for Proposal

Prospective Responders:

Sealed technical proposals for consultant services for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). The Request for Proposal (RFP) package (both hard and electronic copy) must be submitted no later than Monday, June 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST to the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

Attention: Derrick M. Murphy

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The RFP and public notice can be obtained by visiting BIDS AND RFPs | Birmingham Water Works. Mailed submittals must

clearly label the package titled Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consulting Services and name of the Proposer on the

outside of the delivery package. Ten (10) bind copies must be comb, spiral, or glue style. Three ring binders are not acceptable

as a binding method. The BWWB recommends that the Proposer’s RFP submittals be limited to no more than 30 pages

(not including the cover letter, resumes, etc.). The RFP outlines the schedule for the submission and evaluation of the submittals.These are tentative dates only; the BWWB reserves the right to adjust these dates at its sole discretion.

A mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Proposal will not be accepted from

any prospective Firm who does not attend the Pre- Proposal Conference at the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

Training Room- Ground Floor

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business

(“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm

from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of

BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status. It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among

contractors, suppliers, vendors, and firms that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under

this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in contract awards; rather Firms must demonstrate compliance with the

Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the

City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

The Board right is reserved to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the

proposer it is deemed to serve the “Board’s” interests best and most economically. The Board reserves the right to cancel the

contract due to non- satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct

any violations of the proposal. The Board reserves the right to re-advertise.

BT04/27/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS AND CONTRACTOR/SUBCONTRACTOR PRE-QUALIFICATION

Sealed proposals will be received by Madison County Executive Airport Authority, at the office of Mr. Tom Sharp, Jr.,

Chairman, Madison County Executive Airport Authority, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759 until 2:00 p.m. CST May 2, 2023 for the

JET A 25K Gallon Fuel Tank

AIG PROJECT No. 3-01-0087-036-2023

At the Huntsville Executive Airport

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for April 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the conference room of the

Huntsville Executive Airport Terminal Building, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759.

Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all General Contractors intending to submit a proposal.

The project consists of installing a Jet A 25k gallon fuel tank, grading, drainage, concrete paving, lighting, electrical, etc.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Madison County Executive Airport Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing

of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be obtained or examined at the office of Sain Associates, Inc.,

5021 Technology Drive, Suite B2, Huntsville, Alabama 35805; Phone 256-947-4770.

PDF sets of the plans and specifications can obtained at no cost. See email request to hwilson@sain.com.

Hard copies of the bid documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good

condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be

obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All contractors bidding in amounts

exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of

Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or

considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the

outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals andto waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All prospective contractors and sub-contractors must comply with the provisions of the Code of Alabama,

Section 31-13-9 (a) and (b) (Beason-Hammond Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act).

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice

law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its

own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Madison County Executive Airport Authority

(Awarding Authority)

Sain Associates, Inc

(Engineer)

BT04/27/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 05, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB CPM AHU Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225035

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of two roof top air handling units at the UAB Center for Psychiatric Medicine (CPM) building. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $700,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 05, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 12, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 12, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 01, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 01, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 17, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT04/27/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction

at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday,

May 18, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project NO. 230155- Shelby 103 Microscope Lab Renovation located at

1825 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more

information about the project, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the

bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the

first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of

submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference

Center at the above address at 10:00 Central Time May 9, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT4/27/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for ELEVATOR INSPECTION, TESTING AND PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT 2023 Various Addresses, Birmingham, AL, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will afterwards then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in City Hall Conference Room 220, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http://www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – ELEVATOR INSPECTION, TESTING AND PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT 2023. Bids may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Alan Terry Oglesby, City Architect

BT04/27/2023

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION

Notice is hereby given that at its meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the Boutwell Auditorium located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, on the Second Floor, the Council of the City of Birmingham will consider a resolution concerning the proposed execution, on behalf of the City of Birmingham (the “City”), of a Funding Agreement with Heartland Forward Inc. (“Heartland”), under which the City will sponsor the Heartland Summit which is designed to work with community partners to get ideas off the sidelines and into the entrepreneurship pipeline and change the narrative about the middle of the country by leading convenings, such as the Heartland Summit and other events (the “Event”).The City will provide Heartland up to $70,000.00 of financial incentive to host the Heartland Summit in Birmingham.

The City has determined that providing the funding in support of the Event is in accordance with Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama (1901) (“Amendment No. 772”), which authorizes the City to lend its credit to or grant public funds and things of value in aid of or to any corporation or other business entity for the purpose of promoting the economic development of the City.

The public benefits sought to be achieved and the public purpose to be served by the proposed City Assistance for the Heartland Summit in accordance with the agreement are: promoting local economic development; stimulating and diversifying the local economy; the developing, advertising and promoting all resources of every kind within the City and its police jurisdiction; increasing the City’s tourist economy and increasing tax revenues to the City; all of which inure to the economic health of the City. For purposes of the Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, the business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant public funds or things of value is Heartland Forward Inc.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, interpretive assistance or other reasonable accommodations will be provided to individuals with disabilities upon request. Should you desire such services, please contact the Office of the City Clerk (254-2290) at least two full working days prior to the meeting.

BT04/27/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Metro Treatment of Alabama, L.P. has filed a Certificate of Need (CON) application to relocate Birmingham Metro Treatment Facility, an existing outpatient opioid treatment facility currently located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Upon approval, the treatment center will be relocated within ten (10) miles of the current site to 2500 4th Avenue South in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

Individual’s seeking further information regarding the Certificate of Need application may contact:

Bradford Williams, Health Planning Administration

State Health Planning & Development

100 North Union Street, Suite 870

P.O. Box 303025

Montgomery, AL 36130-3025

(334) 242-4103

Fax (334) 242-4113

BT04/27/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS

HOUSING REHABILITATION SERVICES

BID #: ITB 63-23

Bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4 p.m. on May 17, 2023, for Housing Rehabilitation Services at various addresses in Jefferson County:

Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on May 18, 2023, Virtual Bid Opening to be conducted through Microsoft Teams. (Meeting invites are to be forwarded at a later date). Interested parties may get a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203.

All interested contractors must meet the minimum contractor requirements for bidding on or before the date and time that bids are due. All questions must be written and faxed to (205) 214-4034 or e-mailed to Florence U. Patton at underwoodf@jccal.org.

BT04/27/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FAA AIP Project No. 3-01-0025-022-2023

City Of Demopolis, Alabama

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of IMPROVEMENTS TO DEMOPOLIS REGIONAL AIRPORT will be received by the City Of Demopolis, Alabama, hereinafter referred to as the OWNER, at the city hall until 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, May 18, 2023. BIDS will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

The Work includes the following principal items:

grading, drainage, base, paving and electrical

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 03, 2023, in the airport terminal building. Due to the importance of all bidders having a clear understanding of the scope and requirements for this contract, it is required that bidders attend this meeting. Any changes that may be agreed upon as a result of this meeting will be noted in an addendum sent to all plan holders.

Total Contract Time for completion of the work is seventy-five (75) calendar days.

Liquidated damages for delay will be in the amount of $1,000.00 per calendar day that the project remains incomplete after the specified completion time.

Other Bidding Requirements, Contract Forms, Conditions of the Contract, Specifications, Drawings and other Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the following:

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 793-6266

City Of Demopolis, Alabama, 211 N. Walnut Avenue, Demopolis, Alabama 36732; 334-289-0577

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Engineer, Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 793-6266, in electronic PDF format only and at no cost to the contractor.

Bid Security: Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, as Bid Security, a Bid Bond payable to the OWNER in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total amount Bid, but in no case more than $10,000.00.

Contract Security: The Successful BIDDER will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds payable to the OWNER. Each bond shall be in an amount equal to 100% of the Contract Price as security for CONTRACTOR’S faithful performance and payment of all obligations under the Contract Documents.

No BID may be withdrawn by the BIDDER within ninety (90) days after actual date of opening thereof.

BIDS in the case of corporations not chartered in Alabama, must be accompanied by proper certificate evidencing that such corporation is authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

Bids are to be based upon prevailing wages in Marengo County, Alabama; and in no case are wages considered less than those predetermined by the Secretary of Labor, a schedule of which is contained in the Contract Documents.

The Successful BIDDER whether a resident or nonresident shall be required to comply with all City, County and State licensing and/or permit laws.

Any contract(s) awarded pursuant to this ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS may be funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS or any resulting contract. This procurement will be subject to regulations contained in Airport and Airway Department Act of 1982, as amended. Bidders must comply with the following:

(a) Presidents Executive Order No. 11246 supplemented by Department of Labor regulations regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin;

(b) Davis Bacon Act (40 USC276a-176a-7) as supplemented by Department of Labor Relations (29CFR Part 5);

(c) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (PL 88‑352);

(d) Copeland “Anti‑Kickback Act” (19 USC 874) as supplemented by Department of Labor Regulations (29 CFR Part 3);

(e) Sections 103 and 107 of the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (40 USC 327-333) as supplemented by Department of Labor Regulations (29 CFR, Part 5); and

(f) 49 CFR Part 26 regarding small and minority business enterprise participation. BIDDERS must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race, color, creed or national origins. BIDDERS must submit with their BID an EEO Report Statement as required by 41 CFR 60-1-7 (b).

The Owner reserves the right to refuse to issue a proposal form to a prospective bidder should such bidder be in default for any of the following reasons:

(a) Failure to comply with any prequalification regulations of the Owner, if such regulations are cited, or otherwise included, in the proposal as a requirement for bidding.

(b) Failure to pay, or satisfactorily settle, all bills due for labor and materials on former contracts in force (with the owner) at the time the owner issues the proposal to a prospective bidder.

(c) Contractor default under previous contracts with the Owner.

(d) Unsatisfactory work on previous contracts with the Owner.

BIDS shall be on the forms included in the Bidding Documents and submitted in a sealed envelope clearly identified on the outside as follows:

BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS TO DEMOPOLIS REGIONAL AIRPORT

AIP PROJECT 3-01-0025-022-2023

SUBMITTED BY: (Name of Bidder with Bidder’s Current Alabama General Contractor’s License Number).

The BID shall be addressed to:

Woody Collins, MAYOR

211 N. Walnut Avenue

Demopolis, Alabama 36732

BIDS submitted by mail shall be registered.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all BIDS, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the BIDS received, and to accept the BID which is deemed most favorable to the OWNER at the time and under the conditions stipulated.

CITY OF DEMOPOLIS

By: Woody Collins, MAYOR

BT04/27/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION

CAUSE NO. 23-ad-21-MA

RULE 81 SUMMONS

(SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: “The alleged father, Nick, unknown father or other interested party of a male child born on January 27, 2023 in Gulfport, Mississippi, to E.B.J., not to be found on diligent inquiry, and his last known post office or residential address not being known after diligent search and inquiry”

You have been made a Defendant on a Petition for Determination of Rights and Termination of Rights filed in this Court which will terminate your parental rights to the above referenced child if the proof by clear and convincing evidence warrants such. Your rights as a parent and your rights to inheritance will be terminated and held for naught if the termination of parental rights is granted. Your rights in this matter and at the hearing in this cause include the right to have legal counsel, the right to remain silent, the right to subpoena witnesses, the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses and the right to appeal, including the right to a free transcript of the proceedings.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of June, 2023, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Harrison County Courthouse, Gulfport, Harrison County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 11th day of April, 2023.

By: Katie Barq, Clerk

JOHN MCADAMS, Chancery Clerk of

Harrison County, Mississippi

BT04/27/2023

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF JACKSON COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF K.J.W.,

CASE NO.: 32-496

A MINOR CHILD, D/O/B: 09/11/2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

Notice to: Fred Watkins OR Unknown Father of the above minor child

A Petition to Adopt K.J.W., date of birth 09/11/2020, a minor child born to KRISTIN LACI CORDELL, has been filed in Jackson Probate Court Case # 32-496. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before June 20th 2023.

DONE this _______ day of ___________________, 2023.

ELIZABETH O. WILLIAMS

Attorney for Petitioners

Post Office Box 207

Rainsville, AL 35986

Phone: (256) 638-3900

BT04/27/2023

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Copper Safe storage-Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham, AL 35242

intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the Storage

facility. The sale will occur as an online action via www.lockerfox.com on 5/8/2023 at 9:30 AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT04/27/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975,

notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned

vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash

to the highest bidder at 7a.m. on 5-26-23 at

4705 Nortside Dr., Mulga, AL 35118. Seller reserves

the right to reject any bid and the right

to bid. 2017 Ford Fusion, 3FA6P0HDXHR363212

BT04/27/2023

