April 6, 2023

Employment

JUNIOR MARKETING MANAGER

SET UP SUPERVISOR

EVENT COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Junior Marketing Manager; Set Up Supervisor; Events Coordinator (2 positions open) for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/06/2023

ASSISTANT BOX OFFICER MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Box Office Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/06/2023

CAPITAL PROJECTS MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Capital Projects Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/06/2023

LEAD SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Singular People, LLC – Birmingham, AL – Lead Software Developer– Lead a team of

software developers at client site. Responsible for sizing up or down the team. Coordinate

the tasks within the team. Responsible for code quality, security and industry standards.

Plan, releases and schedule software development.

Req. MS+4. Telecommuting from a home office may also be allowed. Travel and work at

various client sites as assigned.To apply Qualified applicants please: Email resume,

Singular People, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

BT04/06/2023

Senior Applications System Analyst/Programmer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the largest provider of healthcare benefits in Alabama, seeks a Senior Applications System Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL to be resp for analz, dsgn, dev, docum & impl new sw apps & maintn & supp exist apps to prvd IT solutions. Min req of Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, EE, IS or rltd + 3 yrs exp in prgm or rltd job; or Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, EE, IS or rltd + 5 yrs exp in prgm job. To apply, please email resume with ref to the job title in the subject line to careers@bcbsal.org. BT04/06/2023 ___________________________

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-901918

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILDRED HOWARD (DECEASED); BEVERLY JUNE HOWARD (DECEASED); EDNA MARY WARREN (DECEASED); and their unknown devisees and heirs; FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES,INC.; BAMA LTD.; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 30, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 606 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having a legal description of: A part of Lots 1,2 and 3, in Block 5, according to the map and plan of Kenilworth, as surveyed and laid off by Rugby Land and Improvement Company, which map is recorded in Map Book 5, Page 93, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the North line of Princeton Avenue 75 feet West of the intersection of the West line of College Street with the North line of Princeton Avenue, run thence in a Northerly direction parallel with College Street 140 feet to an alley; thence in a Westerly direction along the South line of said alley 50 feet; thence in a Southerly direction parallel with College Street 140 feet to Princeton Avenue; thence in an Easterly direction along the North line of Princeton Avenue 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a E 50 FT OF W 100 FT LOTS 1+2+3 BLK KENILWORTH and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-03-2-024-012.000 a/k/a 0129000320240120000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902079

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARY T. WHITE (DECEASED); BARBARA GIVENS EAST (DECEASED); FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; MERS acting solely as Nominee for ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 18, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 2541 29th Place W., Birmingham, Alabama 35208 and having a legal description of:

Lot 4, in Block 4, according to the plan and survey of Fairview Park, as recorded in Map Book 5 Page 115, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 4 FAIRVIEW PARK and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-1-026-005.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, at 10:15 a.m., in Room 340,716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902077.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELNORA K. HARRELL (DECEASED), a/k/a ELEANOR K. HARRELL (DECEASED); COSBY HARRELL, JR. (DECEASED); MILDRED HOWARD (DECEASED); BEVERLY JUNE HOWARD (DECEASED); EDNA MARY WARREN (DECEASED); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 18, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1645 19th Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having a legal description of:

Lots 16 and 17, in Block 8, according to the survey of West End Hills, as recorded in Map Book 27, Page 99, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 8 WEST END HILLS and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-17-4-003-007.000 a/k/a 0129001740030070000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in Room 360,716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900044

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EUGUENE W. DICKEY. JR.; ESTATE OF EUGENE W. DICKEY, SR.; JESSICA JOHNSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Block 21 F, according to the Survey of Ensley, recorded in Map Book 4, Page 3, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097392 as follows: LOTS 7 THRU 10 BLK 21-F ENSLEY PB 4 PG 3

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-31-3-046-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/06/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903485

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; BISTRO ENTERTAINMENT, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 16, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 16, according to the Survey of W. S. Coopers Addition to Norwood, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 86, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018073569 as follows: LOT 16 2 S COOPER ADD TO NORWOOD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-3-023-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 19, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1-1, Notice is herby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Co., Contractor(s) have completed BX Birmingham Xpress, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – Site Amenities Package Project for the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

A.G. Gaston Construction Co., Inc.

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Garner & Associates, Roofing and Facility Services, LLC., Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Construction, Partial Reroofing of Various Shelby County Schools Package B, at SHELBY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION,

410 East College Street Columbiana, AL 35051 for the State of Alabama and Shelby County, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C.

Garner & Associates, Roofing and Facility

(Contractor)

261 Wiggins Street Rainbow City, AL 35906

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Storm Shelters for Jefferson County Commission at Jefferson County, AL for the State of Alabama and the county of Jefferson County, AL, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Pelham High School Field Addition and Baseball Turf Renovations at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the city of Pelham, AL, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates ,Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE of COMPLETION

In accordance with chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that MJS CONTRACTING LLC

(Contractor ) has completed the Contract for Lister Hill Ground Floor Testing Lab Renovation in Birmingham AL for UAB, and have made a request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify UAB Planning, Design & Construction 801 6th Ave South Bham AL 35233.

MJS CONTRACTING LLC

P.O Box 161

Cook Spring, AL 35052

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removing and replacement of the boiler at the Allen Library on purchase order #P0003146 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Marcus Service and Solutions, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the parking lot light maintenance on blanket purchase order #P0004401 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for metal work to building exterior at Lurleen Wallace Hall on purchase order #P0004152 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/06/2023

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Taxiway H Connector Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, the milling and overlay of asphalt pavement the Taxiway H connector taxiways at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, AL. Respective taxiway connectors will be closed while under construction. Runway 6-24 will be closed from 12:00 AM – 4:00 AM while work is occurring on the taxiway pavement inside the runway safety area (RSA) and will be opened at the end of each shift for use by the Airport for the entirety of the project duration. The project site includes four taxiway connectors between Taxiway H and Runway 6-24.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR PIK£ COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF TlMOTHY L. BYRD, deceased

Case No. PC 2022-174

To : The Heirs at Law and/or lineal descendants of Dorothy Byrd Hunter and Lucille Byrd Harp who are on information and belief believed to be as follows:

To: The Heirs at Law of Mary Elizabeth Hunter Boyce who are believed to be Robert Hunter Boyce, Cynthia Boyce Greet and Wendolyn Boyce Blaszky

To: James Harp, Frances Harp, Carol Harp, and Michael Harp, and/or their surviving heirs at law and/or lineal descendants.

You are hereby notified that a Petition to Probate the will of Timothy L. Byrd was filed in the Pike County Probate Court and that a hearing will be held to determine if said will should be admitted to the Probate Court on the 2nd day of May 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Probate Office of the Pike County, Alabama Courthouse located in Troy, AL at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you deem it proper to do so.

GIVEN under my hand and the seal of the Court this 7th day of March, 2023.

Michael Bunn, Judge of Probate of Pike County, Alabama

James N.Thomas, P.C. Attorney for the Plaintiff

P. O.Box 974 Troy, AL 3608I

(334)566-1281

BT04/06/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATIONS AND BIDS

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received via email, or other electronic transmission, on behalf of the Owner by Dewberry Engineers Inc., at 2 Riverchase Office Plaza, Suite 205, Hoover, AL 35244, for the below referenced project, until 2:00 PM Local Time, April 7, 2023. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Engineer, by request either by phone (205) 988-2069 or e-mail: kpowell@dewberry.com, to Kimberly Powell. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until 2:00 pm CST April 20, 2023 for this project:

Complete replacement of the kitchen hoods and associated fans, make-up air units and ductwork at Gwin Elementary School and Simmons Middle School.

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer. The drawings and specifications will also be available to view and download online.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to prequalified General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

Only contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Gwin Elementary School, 1580 Patton Chapel Rd, Hoover, AL 35226 at 10:00 am CST April 11, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT04/06/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Bids (RFB) for the build and delivery of one (1) commercially produced diesel engine driven Class 1 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle. Copies of the RFB, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/, or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com.

BT04/06/2023

___________________________

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

LEAD-BASED PAINT CONTRACTORS

Request for Qualifications

Introduction

The City of Birmingham, Alabama, (the City), is soliciting qualification proposals for multiple contractors to conduct services in support of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant administered through the City’s Community Development Department.

For all federal funds, there are specific duties that must be performed in order to ensure that the City complies with all applicable federal rules and regulations. These rules and regulations include both those published by the individual federal agencies, as well as those standard grant administrative procedures applicable throughout the federal system of intergovernmental assistance (including OMB management circulars). In addition, compliance with the Codes of Alabama, Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham is required.

Scope of Services

The successful contractor will provide lead-based paint abatement services in accordance with design specifications that will be provided for all scopes of work. The services will be conducted on single and family residences located throughout the City of Birmingham. The contractor does not currently have to be licensed as an Alabama Lead Hazard Reduction Contractor through the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) but must have licensure as a general contractor or specialty trade. Contractors not currently licensed by the ADPH will be required to attend multi-day accredited classes provided by University of Alabama Safe State. A company must have at least one (1) accredited Lead-Based Paint Supervisor. All personnel providing site services in support of the abatement will require Lead-Based Paint worker training and accreditation. There is also a requirement for lead-based paint supervisors to pass an EPA Certification Exam (3rd Party Exam). Upon passing the 3rd party exam, the contractor will be required to apply for firm licensure through the ADPH.

Proposed Evaluation

All submitted proposals will be evaluated on the following criteria:

1) Hourly rates. Only a specific hourly rate for various categories of personnel such as supervisors, workers, administrative, etc. (Rate 1-10).

2) Unit rates. Provide unit rates for the following services (not inclusive of all activities) (Rate 1-20):

a) Window removal & replacement, each

b) Exterior door removal and replacement, each

c) Removal and replacement of wood trim such as baseboards, per L.F.

d) Paint film stabilization that includes wet sanding, HEPA vacuuming, application of primer and final application of approved color paint, per ft2

e) Interior door removal and replacement, each

f) Dust reduction, per ft2

g) Mobilization, lump sum

h) Installation of decontamination unit, lump sum

i) Non-hazardous waste disposal (residential paint waste is exempt from hazardous waste), per ton

3) Demonstrated experience. Experience should be thoroughly demonstrated in the proposal. Proposals should be as specific as possible regarding proposed staffing and should demonstrate adequate available staffing capacity sufficient to prioritize any work assignments. (Rate 1-20).

4) Specific work examples/references demonstrating required experience. (Rate 1-10).

5) Prior successful experience with CDBG, and HUD grant programs. (Rate 1-10).

6) Firm location within the City. (Rate 0 or 5).

7) Qualifications of firm and proposed staff. (Rate 1-10).

8) Firm’s minority status. (Rate 0 or 5).

9) Firm’s woman-owned status (0 or 5)

10) Section 3 Business or Employ Section 3 Residents. (Rate 0 or 5).

11) Maximum Points Available: 100

Method of Payments/Term of Agreements

Only specific hourly rates for various categories of personnel such as lead supervisors, lead workers, non-lead workers, clerical, etc., will be acceptable.

Payments will be made on a bid basis, with payments based on assigned tasks, and any approved change orders with job title, hourly rates, and materials required for tasks performed under the terms of any agreement awarded.

Content of Proposals

Two (2) identical proposals should be submitted to the Community Development Department in a format of your selection. Proposals should address all concerns previously stated and should focus on the documented capabilities of the firm/individual and costs for services.

The proposal should also include an Equal Employment Statement whereby the firm states that “In its employment practices and services rendered, it does not and shall not discriminate, based on an individual’s race, national origin, sex or religion.”

To be considered, proposals must be received in the office of the City’s Community Development Department no later than Friday, April 14th, 2023, 4:00 p.m., and should be addressed as follows:

Lead Grant Contractor Services

Ms. LaReisha Higginbottom

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street-10th floor

Birmingham, AL 35203

Please direct any questions about the RFQ to:

ATTN: Judith Pike, Lead Grant Coordinator

The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals received in response to this request for proposals.

BT04/06/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Project No. CL-BR-863, Bridge on CR-863 over the Tallapoosa River, in Cleburne County will be received on Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at the Cleburne County Engineers Office located at 302 Haley Rd, Heflin, Al. 36264.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Virtual Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, Wednesday, April 5th, 2023. For information required to attend the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference please email Keith Kelley, PE @ keith.kelley@aecom.com. Although this conference is not mandatory, if you are interested in bidding this project, you are strongly encouraged to attend.

The project consists generally of replacement of the existing bridge span on CR-863 over the Tallapoosa River in Cleburne County, AL.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained free of charge by email request to Keith Kelley, PE at keith.kelley@aecom.com. A response will be received containing the .pdf bid documents and plan set. Alternatively and with advanced notice, hard copies of the plans can be obtained at the office of AECOM Technical Services, Inc. located at 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Cleburne County. ATTN: Lee Estes, P.E., 302 Haley Rd, Heflin, Alabama 36264. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR Project No. CL-BR-863”.

BT04/06/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Public School and College Authority and the University of Montevallo at the office of Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant, University of Montevallo, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant Conference Room, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115, until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 for:

Univ of Montevallo-Harmon Hall Science & Math Bldg Renov Phase II (Rebid Package)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, interior renovation of eight (8) existing classrooms and two (2) existing storage rooms, including flooring abatement, selective demolition, new finishes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work. Bid alternates include exterior window replacement, interior wood door and associated hardware replacement, existing elevator modernization upgrades, and renovation of twenty-seven (27) existing offices.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics digitally or in printed form upon deposit of $200 per set, which will be refunded in full on one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents to Alabama Graphics in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution. Drawings will be available on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Drawings may be examined at the office of Studio 2H Design, LLC, 1721 4th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Birmingham, AL 35203 on or after Monday, April 3, 2023 and digitally through Dodge Data and Analytics, Construction Market Data and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the University of Montevallo Physical Plant Conference Room, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors. Bidders wanting to visit the project site, contact Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant at (205) 665-6130.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Alabama Public School and College Authority, and

Local Owner:

University of Montevallo Montevallo, Alabama

Director of Facilities: Coty Jones

L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant 75 College Drive

Montevallo, AL 35115

Architect:

Studio 2H Design, LLC

1721 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 101

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

205-264-9988

Program Manager:

TCU Consulting Services LLC 3500 Eastern Blvd.

Suite 200

Montgomery, AL 36116

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #064

2630 Center Point Pkwy

Birmingham, AL 35215

(205)854-4944

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim

an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired,

the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 04/26/2023 @ 10:00 a.m.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below:

Life Storage #173

6604 Walt Dr.

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-991-8467

And due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on 04/26/2023 @ 10:00 a.m.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage 0065

3625 Lorna Road

Hoover, AL 35216

(205)988-5469

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim

an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired,

the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 04/26/2023 @ 10:00 a.m.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is

entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #229

3551 Bessemer Super Hwy.

Bessemer, AL 35020

205-425-5579

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein,

and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or

otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on

04/26/2023 @ 10:00 AM. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 11:30 PM April 13th 2023, at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Fultondale 1588 Carson Rd Fultondale, AL 35217.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 12:00 PM April 13th 2023 at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage at Center Point 1636 Center Point Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35215.

BT04/06/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Audit Services

JCHA is seeking sealed proposals from qualified Certified Public Accounting firms to conduct its annual financial and compliance audit. A detailed Scope of Services can be obtained at the website, www.jcha.com or by emailing Diane Clark at dclark@jcha.com, or calling her at 205-244-1324, or picked up at 3700 Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35217.

The proposal must be submitted to Jefferson County Housing Authority, 3700 Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35217 in person or via mail or email and be received no later than 10:00 A.M. (central time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Proposals received after this time and date will not be considered.

Contract will be awarded to the respondent whose proposal is most advantageous to the Jefferson County Housing Authority, with price and other factors considered. The JCHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities in the proposal. JCHA does not discriminate because of race, age, sex, religion, disability or national origin.

BT04/06/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8428118), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 AMP02 – SEWER REPLACEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the replacement of approximately 4,529 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer pipe, and 584 vertical feet of manhole replacement; 135 segmental replacements 6-inch thru 12-inch sanitary sewer pipe; the reconnection of approximately 84 service laterals; asphalt paving; and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at 205-325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred and eighty-five day (485) consecutive calendar days. The first 120 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at 205-325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on April 28, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER April 21, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT04/06/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS

SEPTIC TANK & PLUMBING REPAIRS AND INSTALLATIONS

BID #: ITB 56-23

Bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4 p.m. on April 24, 2023, for Septic Tank and Plumbing Repairs and Installations at various addresses in Jefferson County:

Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on April 25, 2023, Virtual Bid Opening to be conducted through Microsoft Teams. (Meeting invites are to be forwarded at a later date). Interested parties may get a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203.

All interested contractors must meet the minimum contractor requirements for bidding on or before the date and time that bids are due. All questions must be written and faxed to (205) 214-4034 or e-mailed to Florence U. Patton at underwoodf@jccal.org.

BT04/06/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City Of Enterprise, Alabama

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of a NEW CORPORATE HANGAR will be received by the City Of Enterprise, Alabama, hereinafter referred to as the OWNER, at the City Hall Council Chambers until 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, May 4, 2023. BIDS will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

The Work includes the following principal items: New Corporate Hangar

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 9:00 A.M., Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Airport Conference Room. Due to the importance of all bidders having a clear understanding of the scope and requirements for this contract, it is recommended that bidders attend this meeting. Any changes that may be agreed upon as a result of this meeting will be noted in an addendum sent to all plan holders.

Total Contract Time for completion of the work is one hundred fifty (150) calendar days.

Liquidated damages for delay will be in the amount of $1,000.00 per calendar day that the project remains incomplete after the specified completion time.

Other Bidding Requirements, Contract Forms, Conditions of the Contract, Specifications, Drawings and other Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the following:

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 678-9838

City Of Enterprise, Alabama, 501 South Main Street, Enterprise, Alabama 36330; (334) 348-2662

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Engineer, Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 678-9838, in PDF format only and at no cost to the Contractor.

Bid Security: Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, as Bid Security, a Bid Bond payable to the OWNER in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total amount Bid, but in no case more than $10,000.00.

Contract Security: The Successful BIDDER will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds payable to the OWNER. Each bond shall be in an amount equal to 100% of the Contract Price as security for CONTRACTOR’S faithful performance and payment of all obligations under the Contract Documents.

No BID may be withdrawn by the BIDDER within ninety (90) days after actual date of opening thereof.

BIDS in the case of corporations not chartered in Alabama, must be accompanied by proper certificate evidencing that such corporation is authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

The Successful BIDDER whether a resident or nonresident shall be required to comply with all City, County and State licensing and/or permit laws.

The Owner reserves the right to refuse to issue a proposal form to a prospective bidder should such bidder be in default for any of the following reasons:

(a) Failure to comply with any prequalification regulations of the Owner, if such regulations are cited, or otherwise included, in the proposal as a requirement for bidding.

(b) Failure to pay, or satisfactorily settle, all bills due for labor and materials on former contracts in force (with the owner) at the time the owner issues the proposal to a prospective bidder.

(c) Contractor default under previous contracts with the Owner.

(d) Unsatisfactory work on previous contracts with the Owner.

BIDS shall be on the forms included in the Bidding Documents and submitted in a sealed envelope clearly identified on the outside as follows:

BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW CORPORATE HANGAR

SUBMITTED BY: (Name of Bidder with Bidder’s Current Alabama General Contractor’s License Number).

The BID shall be addressed to:

William E. Cooper, Mayor

501 South Main Street

Enterprise, Alabama 36330

BIDS submitted by mail shall be registered.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all BIDS, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the BIDS received, and to accept the BID which is deemed most favorable to the OWNER at the time and under the conditions stipulated.

CITY OF ENTERPRISE

By: William E. Cooper, MAYOR

BT04/06/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP at Meeting Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on the 28th day of April, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Office of Community Services and Workforce Development, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “ShaDel Nix”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS (6) ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Fire Hydrant

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount, for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222.

The bid package may be obtained by contacting Sentell Engineering, 639 Black Bears Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (Telephone (205)-752-5564 contact: Ed Morris). Plans and contract documents will then be available for purchase at TuscaBlue Printing. The cost from TuscaBlue will be $150.00 plus shipping. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same procedure. Additional Electronic plans and documents will be provided at no additional cost.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975 as amended.

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT04/06/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975,

notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned

vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash

to the highest bidder at 7a.m. on 5-12-23 at

731 New Hill Ln, Birmingham, AL 35221. Seller reserves

the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2006 Chevrolet Impala, 2G1WB58K469383052

BT04/06/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975,

notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned

vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash

to the highest bidder at 7a.m. on 5-12-23 at

4320 Newton St., Birmingham, AL 35217. Seller reserves

right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2013 Chrysler 200, 2G1WB58K469383052

BT04/06/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

PUPPIES FOR SALE

AKC German shepherd puppies for sale. Black and red. UTD on shots. $900.

Please call 256- 592-9937.

BT04/06/2023

Charles Eugene “Gene” McGee, age 91 of Decherd, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on February 24, 1932, to the late Ezera and Ruth Ann (Mann) McGee. Gene served his country in the United States Air Force before attending Sanford University and receiving Masters and Doctorate degrees from Duke University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Before his retirement, he was a research forester for the United States Forestry Service. He served on the Franklin County Industrial Board and Decherd Planning Commission. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking, as well as playing golf. One of his fondest memories was having attended the 2015 Honor Flight with fellow veterans of the armed services. He attended Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Gene is survived by his wife of over sixty-six years, Joann McGee; son, Rev. Randall (Jane Ann) McGee of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Ann McGee (Derrick) Nelson of Burlington, Vermont; granddaughter, Sarah Catherine Nelson of Boston, Massachusetts; and sister, Faye (Gene) Franklin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner with military honors bestowed. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.

BT04/06/2023

