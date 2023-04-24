Birmingham’s Pastor Mike Jr. Scores His Fourth #1 with ‘Impossible’

By Timothy Yap

Pastor Mike Jr. (Mike McClure Jr.), pastor of The Rock Church in Birmingham, notched his fourth straight #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay last week, as “Impossible (featuring James Fortune)” ascended to the summit. His previous #1s include “Big” (which spent 10 weeks at number one), “Amazing” (two weeks at number one), and “I Got It” (four weeks at number one).

“impossible” is a song that has captured the hearts of many over the last three years during moments of spontaneous worship at his church, Rock City Church, in Birmingham, AL.

“In my life, I’ve always wrestled with anxiety and sometimes depression, so I overthink and don’t know how to live in the moment. Now, for the first time in my life, I am living in the moment and I’m grateful for all that God is doing – it’s winning season!” said Pastor Mike Jr. also known as PMJ.

Pastor Mike Jr. was the top winner at the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which were presented on Saturday (July 16) at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. The pastor, author and recording artist won six awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1. Pastor Mike Jr. also won artist of the year last year. He’s the first artist to win in that top category two years running since Donald Lawrence in 2006-07.

Along with his success in music, McClure has continued as senior pastor of Rock City and recently announced that Rock City purchased the former Southeastern Bible College campus.

