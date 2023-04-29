Business Leaders Help Birmingham Students Prepare for Job Interviews

The Birmingham Times

Dozens of business leaders from the Birmingham area including Regions Bank, Protective Life, UAB, Miles College and other corporations sat across from city students recently and provided mock job interviews as students rotated through the rows of chairs for Education Equal Opportunity Group (EEOG) Speed Networking.

The event, hosted on the campus of Miles College, drew approximately 100 students from Birmingham City Schools.

Miles College President Bobbie Knight thanked participants, highlighted the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and congratulated George Thomas, CEO of EEOG, and for spearheading the event.

Former Radio/TV personality Chris Osborne who now heads up the Public Relations Division for the Jefferson County Department of Health offered the keynote address and encouraged students to be competitive and “do more” to be successful.

“This is an amazing opportunity for students, and I’m excited this program is offered around the country at a number of college campus settings as a tool for high school students to get prepared,” Osborne said.

