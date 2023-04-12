Groundbreaking Date Announced for Redevelopment of former Southtown Court

The Birmingham Times

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD), Southside Development Company (SDC), and the City of Birmingham will hold its official groundbreaking of Edgehill at Southtown on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Edgehill at Southtown in Birmingham’s Southside neighborhood will be a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Southtown Court public housing community. The development of the neighborhood will take place in phases, beginning with the construction of affordable housing for families and seniors. Beyond affordable housing, the new neighborhood seeks to house an array of office, technology or research-based organizations, hospitality, commercial, and retail.

Located on a 25-acre site, Southtown Court was originally built in 1941 with funding from the United States Housing Authority. In December, 2021, HABD began demolition of Southtown Court.

The multi-family developments will allow those who desire to live in an urban setting with the ability to walk to restaurants, retail and employment within the site, as well as surrounding local amenities.

Given the site’s proximity to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Ascension St. Vincent’s, Southern Research and the VA Medical Center, a key focus is on uses that will complement and expand the city’s health care and biotech sectors, spur innovation, and create new synergies.

The heart of the development along 9th Avenue will feature office stacked over a variety of retail. Interspersed with open spaces and public plazas, this activated street will have unique sense of place for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

